City directors to consider pressing for guardrail along pond

City directors will consider a resolution during their meeting on Tuesday to ask the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) to put a guardrail along the retention pond near the Welcome to Siloam Springs sign on U.S. Highway 412.

If the resolution is approved, it will be the city's second request for a guardrail, according to a staff report prepared by City Administrator Phillip Patterson. Two separate vehicles crashed into the retention pond in the past two years, the report states.

The first accident occurred on on Jan. 1, 2019, when a vehicle crashed into the pond and led to the death of 11-year-old Tyner Levi Hammett.

The driver of the vehicle that crashed into the pond March 18 was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated and was not transported by ambulance, according to Siloam Springs Police.

Research by city staff showed the right-of-way extends to the edge of the pond, the staff report states. After the January 2019 accident, staff reached out to ArDOT to install a guardrail along the edge of the pond facing Highway 412, the report states.

ArDOT responded that a guardrail was not warranted based on a review of the crash data, the report states.

After the March 18 accident, city staff believes it would be appropriate to make the request for a guardrail again, the report states.

"Based on the previous response from ArDOT, staff is not of the opinion that traffic accident warrants have been met, but we do believe the city should continue to press the issue," the report states.

The city board will also review the following items:

Consent agenda

• Workshop minutes from the workshop on March 16.

• Regular meeting minutes from the meeting on March 16.

• Resolution 07-21 concerning a significant development permit for 2120 U.S. Hwy. 412 E.

• Resolution 08-21 regarding a significant development permit for 2203 S. Lincoln St.

• Dedication of utility easements and right of way at 402 S. Oak Hill St.

• An amendment to the wastewater budget transferring $14,000 from the operations fund to the capital fund.

• An annexation petition for 23324 Raines Rd.

• A contract consolidation agreement with CORVUS Janitorial Systems.

• Resolution 10-21 regarding street closures for the Dogwood Run.

• Resolution 11-21 concerning renewing a three year agreement with the Siloam Springs Flyers Swim Club for use of the Family Aquatic Center.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 21-03 concerning the rezoning of 813 Ark. Hwy. 16 from A-1 (Agriculture) to R-2 (Residential Medium) on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-04 regarding the removal of the floor-to-area Ratio from residential zoning codes on its third reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-06 regarding the annexation of 25.57 acres at 23006 Lawlis Rd.

Staff Reports

• February Financials.

• Broadband Internet.

• Administrator's Report.