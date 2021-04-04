Cyclones end boys' perfect start

The Siloam Springs boys soccer team's perfect start to the 2021 season came to an end Thursday night with a 2-0 loss to Russellville.

The latest edition of the rivalry between the Cyclones and Panthers featured Russellville scoring two goals in the first half.

"Soccer always comes down to who puts away their chances," said Siloam Springs head coach Luke Shoemaker. "Two of their five (shots) on target went in and none of our eight did."

Russellville and Siloam Springs have been engulfed in one of the best soccer rivalries in the state since the 2015 season when they played for a Class 6A state championship, which Russellville won 2-1.

Siloam Springs returned the favor in the title game in 2016, but Russellville defeated the Panthers in both 2018 and 2019.

The two teams have also played in the same conference the last several years with numerous victories for both sides.

The Panthers (9-1, 5-1) and Cyclones (8-2, 6-0) are set to battle again in Siloam Springs on April 30.

"Losing to Russellville in April doesn't end our season," Shoemaker said. "It just gives us an opportunity to grow and move forward. We will see them again."

Siloam Springs 4, Greenwood 0

The Panthers remained unbeaten overall with a shutout victory over the Bulldogs in a 5A-West Confernece boys soccer match at Panther Stadium.

The Panthers scored their first goal on a shot by Sam Jackson with Franklin Cortez notching the assist in the 22nd minute.

Cortez scored in the 26th minute off an assist from Erik Gomez.

Jackson assisted on Ivan Sandoval's goal in the 37th minute as Siloam Springs led 3-0 at halftime.

Edwin Batres, making his first start of the season, scored in the 43rd minute off a Christian Lopez assist.

Up next

The Panthers are back on the road Tuesday for a key 5A-West matchup at Van Buren (10-0-1, 5-0).