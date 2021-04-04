JBU men advance in conference tournament

LUBBOCK, Texas -- The John Brown University rode sophomore Jacob Zamarron's 11th goal of the season late in the contest to a 1-0 shutout win at fourth-seeded Wayland Baptist (Texas) on Friday afternoon in the opening round of the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament at the Berl Huffman Athletic Complex.

The fifth-seeded Golden Eagles (6-4-1) advance to the semifinals and will host eight seed Central Christian (Kan.) after the Tigers knocked off top-seeded Southwestern Christian (Okla.) in penalty kicks after a 0-0 double-overtime draw. The semifinal at Alumni Field will take place on Tuesday but does not yet have a start time.

Freshman Alanso Arrieta's team-leading seventh assist led to Zamarron's fourth-game winner of the season in the 81st minute. Zamarron's long blast from 25 yards beat Wayland Baptist keeper Gonzalo Santa to his right, and landed inside the far left post to give the Golden Eagles a stunning 1-0 lead.

The two-time All-Sooner Athletic first team selection has scored in five of his last six matches and has posted 18 points during that stretch.

In the final nine minutes of play, John Brown battled for its postseason life – including landing three cautions as it defended the goal. The host Pioneers (11-5-1) managed three shots, but two attempts went wide, while the JBU defense blocked the third.

With the win, the Golden Eagles move to 4-0-0 all-time versus the Pioneers in SAC tournament play. WBU handed John Brown a 2-1 setback in Lubbock just a month ago in regular season action.

While JBU began the contest out-shooting the hosts 6-5 in the first half, forcing Santa into a pair of saves, Wayland Baptist responded with 10 second-half shots, but senior Jens Keemers was up to the task – delivering two second-half saves.

Keemers collected his first-career postseason victory and shutout, moving to 5-2-1 on the season. Santa took the loss and made four saves on five John Brown shots.

Zamarron and senior Oscar Carballo combined for 11 of John Brown's 12 shot attempts. Daniel Vasquez came off the bench and took six of the Pioneers' 15 chances on the afternoon.