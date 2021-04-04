JBU student receives TU-Team8 Cyber Fellowship

John Brown University student Alex Howe has been selected to receive a TU-Team8 Cyber Fellowship.

The scholarship covers the tuition for his doctorate program in computer engineering from the University of Tulsa, in addition to a $30,000 per year stipend for four years. TU awards 10 of the fellowships each year.

"JBU's engineering program seeks to equip students with hands-on experience and soft skills," said Ted Song, chair of the engineering, computer science and cybersecurity departments. "The rigorous training helps them become well-rounded leaders that can influence the industry as the salt and light of this world. We are proud of Alex's success, and we will continue preparing the next generation of engineers."

The fellowship was established in 2019 and is a partnership between the University of Tulsa and the venture group Team8. The fellowship aims at providing research opportunities based on real-world problems encountered throughout the market. JBU engineering graduates have been selected for this fellowship two years in a row, as Seth Hastings was accepted into the first cohort last year.

The partnership with Team8 also provides students with the entrepreneurial knowledge to translate the research experience gained into the commercial sector.

Howe, a senior electrical engineering student, said his research and development opportunities at JBU equipped him for receiving this award.

"Through JBU, I was able to experience multiple research opportunities that helped cultivate my experience in the research and development field," Howe said. "The university also taught me fundamental concepts that are required for creating a healthy and successful team environment."

For more information about the TU-Team8 Cyber Fellowship, visit cyberfellows.utulsa.edu/ and utulsa.edu/tu-team8-establish-elite-cyber-fellows-program/.