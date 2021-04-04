JBU volleyball loses five-set thriller

A 2-1 advantage heading into the fourth set wasn't enough as the John Brown University volleyball team suffered a five-set loss (25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 21-25, 13-15) to visiting Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) on Friday night inside Bill George Arena.

The loss broke the Golden Eagles' 15-match winning streak in Siloam Springs, and ended the squad's current five-match winning streak. John Brown (10-3, 6-3 Sooner Athletic) closed out the regular season on Saturday afternoon with a rivalry contest versus Texas Wesleyan. Results were not available at presstime.

Against SAGU, JBU served up a season-highs with 17 aces and 13 blocks, but the visiting Lions (10-6, 6-4) seemed to absorb every John Brown run long enough to respond in kind. SAGU's Alexis Mealer posted a match-high 23 kills, hitting .278, while Riley Burcham passed out 50 assists on the Lions' 59 kills. Ava Meyers also posted a double-double, swatting 11 kills and finishing with 13 digs.

John Brown enjoyed a 12-kill evening from freshman Savanna Riney, as she hit .200 and added five blocks, two of the solo variety. Sophomore Ellie Lampton added a team-high 16 kills and hit .342, adding a pair of aces and three blocks to all-around effort. Freshman Delaney Barnes finished with 11 kills and hit .235 in the loss.

Sophomore Lauren Cloud posted a double-double, scooping 15 SAGU attacks and passing out 24 assists. Sophomore Jillian Blackman patrolled the back line, notching 25 digs.

Junior Jenna Lowery's five aces led the serving effort, while Cloud added four and junior Carrie Ciesla added three.

"While we didn't get the result we had been hoping for tonight against SAGU, everyone was treated to a hard-fought match played by both teams," head coach Ken Carver said. "There were times during tonight's match we played with a lot of confidence and aggressiveness and other times when we played a bit too safe and timid. Against teams that are at our level or better, if we're not continuously working to be the more aggressive team from the service line, with our attacks with our block and back row defense, then we're opening the door for extra swings and opportunities to score points that good teams will take full advantage of.

"Tonight's match saw that throughout with both teams making big runs and then the other team fighting to claw their way back into the set. While we did almost everything right to put ourselves in position to win the match, we just fell short. I'm proud of the effort, grit and fight – we'll need the same thing tomorrow and a bit more on a short night's rest against a very talented Texas Wesleyan team."

The Golden Eagles finished the evening hitting .195 (51-20-159) and hit over .215 in four of five sets. The Lions, meanwhile, hit over .300 twice, including a .370 (12-2-27) clip in the fifth, powered by eight Mealer terminations. SAGU's final attack average settled in at .156 (59-32-173).

JBU 3, Philander Smith 0

Freshman Delaney Barnes posted a match-high 12 kills as the John Brown University volleyball team broke out the brooms for the fifth consecutive time in a 25-17, 25-12, 25-7 sweep of Philander Smith (Ark.) to close out the home-and-home non-conference series on Tuesday evening inside Bill George Arena.

Barnes' match-best 12 kills came mostly in the first two sets where she posted 4 and 6, respectively, in the Golden Eagles' (10-2) seventh sweep of the season. She hit .435 (12-2-23) – a single-match career best for the freshman, and added a block-assist and a pair of digs in a match that was over in 67 minutes.

Behind four aces from sophomore Jillian Blackman, John Brown controlled the service line to the tune of 11 aces – the fourth time JBU has broken into double-digit aces in a single match this season. Sophomore Lauren cloud added three aces, while juniors Jenna Lowery and Carrie Ciesla each added a pair.

Five attackers hit over .300 on the match as freshman Joanna Hayes hit .600 (3-0-5), freshman Micah Fouts attacked at a .417 (6-1-12) clip and sophomore Ellie Lampton (9-2-21) and senior Jaden Williams (4-0-12) each hit .333 on the evening. Overall, John Brown hit .303 (41-11-99), and hit over the .300 mark for the fourth time this season. The visiting Panthers (11-10), couldn't find a rhythm all night long, and hit just -.081 (14-21-86), led by Nyla Lloyd and DeAundria Green's three kills apiece.

"Playing well tonight and closing out the non-conference portion of our schedule at home with a win is a mission accomplished for our team," noted head coach Ken Carver. "After our long weekend off, it took a bit to get into game rhythm and to Philander Smith's credit, defensively they were much more scrappier this time around than the first time. We had a number of in-system swings that are hitters just cranked on and they were kept in play by PSC's defense. We got progressively better each set from the service line, the tempo of our offense and our attacking efficiency. Lauren and Morgan ran a very balanced and efficient offense – yet again – and we had several of our servers go on long runs by serving aggressively which forced PSC out of system. In the third set, our team's focus was on terminating rallies early and I felt we did an excellent job of that to finish off the match."

Cloud posted 20 assists – the seventh time the reigning SAC Setter of the Week has broken the 20-assist mark in a match, while counterpart sophomore Morgan Fincham dished out 13 helpers. Cloud and Blackman each scooped 10 digs on the back line.

Up next

JBU will now begin play in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament, which is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Complete tournament schedule was not available at presstime.