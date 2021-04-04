Lady Panthers explode with 13 goals in two wins

After not scoring a goal in a 0-0 tie at Greenbrier on March 18 just before spring break, the Siloam Springs girls soccer team has responded the way head coach Abby Ray wanted.

Siloam Springs exploded this last week for 13 goals combined in two victories against Greenwood on Tuesday and Russellville on Thursday.

"Our mentality this season has been to use every game to make us better," Ray said after Thursday's 5-2 win at Russellville. "Finishing was one element of the game we knew we needed to improve. Tonight's result is a direct reflection of the work they've put in as a team. They consistently give everything I ask of them and more."

In the win against the Cyclones, Madi Race and Karen Flores each scored two goals, while Bri Anderson had a goal for the Lady Panthers (7-2-1, 5-0-1).

Regan Riley made three saves in goal.

In JV action, the Lady Panthers defeated Russellville 2-0 to improve to 5-0-1 on the season.

Siloam Springs 8, Greenwood 0

The Lady Panthers scored five first half goals and added another just after halftime to inflict the mercy rule on the Lady Bulldogs.

Sydney Moorman and Bri Anderson each scored two goals, while Bethany Markovich, Karen Flores, Jordan Rush and Cailee Johnson each had one goal.

Up next

Siloam Springs is scheduled to return to action on Tuesday at Van Buren.