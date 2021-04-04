Senior Center Menu

April 5 through 9

Monday: Chicken alfredo pasta, peas and carrots, dinner roll and fruit.

Tuesday: Beef pepper steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, Normandy veggies and a roll.

Wednesday: Tuna macaroni salad, marinated cucumbers, crackers and a banana.

Thursday: Chicken fajitas with peppers and onions, Spanish rice, refried beans and a corn tortilla.

Friday: Turkey sandwich with cheese, garden pasta salad, fresh strawberries and vanilla ice cream.

April 12 through 16

Monday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad with dressing, Italian veggies and garlic bread.

Tuesday: Chicken broccoli stir fry with sautéed veggies, fluffy rice and pie.

Wednesday: Beef stuffed cabbage rolls, corn and spiced peaches.

Thursday: Smoked sausage, roasted red potatoes, baby carrots and cobbler.

Friday: Honey mustard chicken breast, green beans, coleslaw, dinner roll and cake.

April 17 through 21

Monday: Chicken cordon bleu, herbed wild rice, turnip greens and a roll.

Tuesday: Beef taco bowl, corn and black beans, tossed salad with dressing, tortilla chips and fruit.

Wednesday: Chicken salad on lettuce, creamy pasta with veggies, tomato wedges and pudding.

Thursday: Smothered pork chop, mashed potatoes with gravy, cabbage and red peppers and cornbread.

Friday: Roast beef with gravy, new potatoes, green peas and strawberry cobbler.

April 26 through 30

Monday: Fish sticks, tartar sauce, mustard potato salad, corn and hush puppies.

Tuesday: Pork roast, au gratin potatoes, country trio veggies and hummingbird cake.

Wednesday: Strawberry spinach salad with marinated chicken breast strips, balsamic vinaigrette, macaroni salad and crackers.

Thursday: Submarine sandwich with turkey, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, bag of chips and rainbow sherbet.

Friday: Chicken Caesar salad with dressing, crackers and summer fruit cup.

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center offers one hot meal each day for seniors 60 years and older via curbside pickup, at 750 Heritage Court. Please place orders the day before by calling 479-524-5735.

Curbside pickup is between 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every day. Please remember to make the suggested $3 donation for each meal. The menu is subject to change daily.

For more information, call 479-524-5735.