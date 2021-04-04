SSFD earns reaccreditation for ambulance service

The Siloam Springs Fire Department (SSFD) has earned re-accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Ambulance Services for its compliance with national standards of excellence.

Re-accreditation for the fire department is done every three years, according to Deputy Chief-Administration Brent Ford. The fire department was first accredited by the commission in 2017, and the fire department applied for re-accreditation in June of 2020, six months before the department's initial accreditation was set to expire.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, re-certification was delayed until February, said Fire Chief Jeremey Criner. However the fire department was retroactively re-accredited so it never lost any time as an accredited body, Ford said.

The (SSFD) is one of over 180 ambulance services to successfully complete the voluntary review process in the country, according to a press release issued by Communications Manager Holland Hayden.

For re-certification purposes, the review process included completion of a comprehensive application and on-site review by national experts in emergency medical services (EMS), the release states.

The achievement makes the fire department one of seven agencies to be accredited in the state of Arkansas and one of three municipalities that provide EMS service in Arkansas to earn an accreditation, the release states.

"We are pleased to earn a re-accreditation as we improve and refine our services to the Siloam Springs community," Criner said in the release. "Our priorities continue to focus on excellent customer service through training, compassion, and continued education. This re-accreditation is a direct reflection of the exemplary staff of the Siloam Springs Fire Department."