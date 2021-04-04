White to serve students across the state

Ross White, Siloam Springs High School vice principal and career and technical education coordinator, has spent his career working to get students ready to take the next step full force ahead when they graduate from high school.

Now White will have the opportunity to help students across the state as new director of the Arkansas Department of Education Division of Career and Technical Education. Secretary of Education Johnny Key appointed White to the position last week, according to a press release.

"Having been a CTE teacher and an administrator, Mr. White brings a wealth of CTE experience and knowledge to the division," Key said. "I look forward to the contributions he will make to Arkansas' strong CTE program. I also want to thank Dr. Angela Kremers who served in the interim role of CTE director during the government transformation process. I am so pleased that she will stay with the division as an associate director. With Dr. Kremers' expertise and Mr. White's exceptional qualifications, Arkansas' CTE program will continue to lead the nation in student-focused CTE education."

White said he was a bit reluctant to leave Siloam Springs when he received a call from the ADE, but when state officials told him he would have the opportunity to impact 450,000 students across Arkansas, he was in.

"I consider it an honor," he said. "I love career and technical education."

Before coming to Siloam Springs, White was CTE and marketing teacher in the Alma School District for 10 years. White started as CTE coordinator in Siloam Springs in August 2018. He was promoted to assistant principal in 2019 and to vice principal in 2020.

In July, White was named the 2020 Arkansas Career and Technical Administrator of the Year.

During his time in Siloam Springs, White worked on starting an internship program with local businesses that grew from 10 or 11 students the first year to an average of 40 students per year. He also helped start a registered medical assistant program, which has had a 100 percent pass rate for students in both the RMA and phlebotomy exam. In the past three years, about 80 students earned their certification and have either gone straight into employment or have gone on for more medical training, he said.

During White's time in Siloam Springs, the engineering programs have also grown, the Career Academy of Siloam Springs has continued to produce qualified employees for local companies such as Simmons Foods, Tyson's and McKee Foods, a number of middle school programs have been added and the school was recognized for its growth in the number of students taking computer science courses.

White said he was only once piece of the CTE program's success and without the work of instructors and support of the district the growth wouldn't have been possible.

"I'm happy for Ross, it's an outstanding opportunity for him professionally," said Superintendent Jody Wiggins. "The fact they are hiring a vice principal from us to take over CTE in Arkansas is a testament to him and his ability, and our programs here at the school. He has done a fantastic job for us with CTE. He is a very skilled young administrator and he has a bright future ahead of him and I am proud of him."

Wiggins said the district will now begin the process of hiring someone to fill White's position. Since White filled two roles for the district, it remains to be seen whether the positions will be split up or filled by one person, he said.

In his new position at the state, White said he is looking forward to having the opportunity to continue to build on what Arkansas does well while also working to improve the areas the state is struggling.

"Career education has become such a hot ticket item, there is definitely some work to be done," he said.

In Northwest Arkansas, many of the schools are doing a great job with CTE programs that offer lots of opportunities but White said he's not sure that is true for the whole state.

"Some regions are struggling and are not well connected to industry," he said.

White said hopes to use Northwest Arkansas' model across the state.

Leaving Siloam Springs is bittersweet, White said. The community has been great to his family, including his wife and two daughters, and the school district has given him plenty of opportunities to grow professionally, he said. District leaders, such as Wiggins and former Superintendent Ken Ramey, are willing to do things that may not be easy but are what is best for students, he said.

"We see the benefits of our labor through the success of our kids," White said.