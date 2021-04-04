Wills, Panthers crush Airedales

Six games into the 5A-West Conference baseball schedule, Siloam Springs has been about as good as it can be.

J.P. Wills hit a pair of three-run home runs and finished with three hits and seven RBIs as the Panthers defeated Alma 13-1 in five innings on Tuesday in Game 1 of a league doubleheader at James Butts Baseball Park. The Panthers completed the sweep with another mercy rule win, 14-4, in five innings in the nightcap.

With the doubleheader sweep, Siloam Springs improved to 10-6 overall and 5-1 in league play, tops in the division.

"I mean that's big for us," said Wills, who now has three home runs on the season. "We were sitting number one in the conference at 3-1. Now we're 5-1 and that just puts us even better. We're hitting the ball. We've got good team chemistry. We've got so much potential this year. It's just a matter of if we can keep the bats rolling and keep the team chemistry good."

After Gavin Henson threw a scoreless first inning, the Panthers got the bats rolling in the bottom of the inning.

Elijah Coffey singled and Henson doubled to put two runners on for Henson.

After fighting off several pitches from Alma starter Logan Taylor, Wills crushed the ninth pitch over the left field fence for a 3-0 lead.

Jacob Gilbert followed with a walk and after an Alma error he came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Andrew Pilcher as Siloam Springs took an early 4-0 lead after the first.

Siloam Springs added two more runs in the second. Coffey walked and stole second base and came around to score on a Wills RBI single. Pilcher's double scored Nolan Wills, J.P. Wills' little brother who was courtesy running for a 6-0 lead.

Siloam Springs went up 10-0 with four more runs in the third.

Christian Ledeker singled and moved to second on a balk and to third on a stolen base. He scored on a Coffey base hit.

After Henson walked to put two runners on, J.P. Wills hit his second home run to left center field and a 10-0 lead.

"I wasn't really going up trying to hit any home runs," J.P. Wills said. "I mean we were just having a good time in the dugout. Our team chemistry is great and so that always helps with a little confidence booster at the plate, knowing that your teammates have your back. When you hit that ball and you get to cross home plate and see all your teammates sitting there ready to cheer you on, it's a pretty awesome experience."

The Panthers would add three more runs in the fourth to go up 13-0.

Pilcher led off with a single and Brayden Fain and Ledeker reached. They all came around to score on passed balls and wild pitches.

The Panthers finished with 10 hits with J.P. Wills leading with three and Coffey, Pilcher and Ledeker each with two.

Henson (2-1) went the distance, pitching five innings with 10 strikeouts.

Siloam Springs 13, Alma 1

Alma^000^01^--^1^5^1

Siloam Springs^424^3X^--^13^10^0

Taylor, Ray (3), Fraley (4), Shepard (4) and Mills; Henson and Wills. W - Henson, 2-1. L - Taylor. SV - None. HR - Wills 2 (3).

Game 2

Siloam Springs 14, Alma 4

The Panthers spotted Alma four runs in the first inning of Game 2 but quickly returned to their assault on Airedales' pitching to take the win.

"We had to have it," said head coach Alan Hardcastle. "We had to have a sweep here. To get to 5-1, like J.P. was saying, it's just amazing and awesome for this program, for the community. The guys came out fired up.

"What I liked about the second game was we struggled in the first inning, had a little adversity, then came back out, got refocused, scored four runs and then just controlled the game from there on out."

An error and two base hits helped Alma get four early runs off starter Jacob Gilbert (5-0), who went on to pitch four scoreless innings the rest of the way.

"He came back and fought through it," Hardcastle said of Gilbert.

The Panthers scored four runs in the bottom of the first.

Elijah Coffey led off with a single and stole second before scoring on J.P. Wills' RBI hit. Courtesy runner Nolan Wills stole second and scored on Andrew Pilcher's single. Brayden Fain doubled to score Pilcher and Christian Ledeker doubled to score Fain and tie the game 4-4.

The Panthers scored four more runs in the third.

Pilcher opened the inning with a single, stole second base and scored on Fain's RBI single. Ledeker walked and both runners moved up on a bunt by Nick Driscoll.

Nathan Lee walked to load the bases and Coffey laid down a squeeze bunt to score another run.

Gavin Henson's RBI ground out scored another run and Lee scored on a wild pitch to make it 8-4.

The Panthers scored six runs in the fifth to complete the run-rule.

Lee walked and Coffey singled to score Lee. Henson doubled to put two runners on and J.P. Wills walked to load the bases.

Gilbert unloaded the bases with a two-run double for an 11-4 lead. Pilcher's RBI single scored courtesy runners Lucas Junkermann and Kyle Tims for a 13-4 lead and Ledeker's double ended the game.

Siloam Springs finished with 16 hits, including four from Fain and three each from Coffey and Pilcher. Ledeker and Henson each had two hits.

"It's awesome," Hardcastle said. "Amazing team effort tonight."

Siloam Springs 14, Alma 4

Alma^400^00^--^4^4^0

Siloam Springs^404^06^--^14^16^2

Likens, Gifford (3) and Mills; Gilbert and Wills. W - Gilbert, 5-0. L - Likens. SV - None.

Up next

The Panthers are off until Monday when they're scheduled to host Morrilton in a nonconference game. The Panthers lost to the Devil Dogs 11-5 on March 18 in Morrilton. They will return to conference action on Tuesday at Greenbrier.