No headline

STATEPOINT CROSSWORD

THEME: THE OSCARS

ACROSS

1. Hedgehog of video games

6. And so forth, acronym

9. *Oscar-nominated black and white movie

13. Treeless plain

14. Grazing field

15. Moses' mountain

16. Sty sounds

17. Nelson Mandela's org.

18. Like beer at a kegger (2 words)

19. *Posthumous nominee

21. *Anthony of "The Father"

23. "What's up, ____?"

24. Huge pile

25. Protestant denom.

28. Feed storage cylinder

30. Load again

35. Relating to ear

37. Flighty one

39. Proclaimed true without proof

40. Musician David Lee ____

41. Ascetic holy Hindu

43. Eastern European

44. Plural of #10 Down

46. 500 sheets

47. Looking for aliens org.

48. Kitchen whistler

50. Wails

52. Bad-mouth

53. Medieval torture device

55. Pied Piper follower

57. Politburo hat fur

61. *Daniel of "Judas and the Black Messiah"

65. Raspberry drupelets

66. Fuss, to Shakespeare

68. Void, as in marriage

69. Defective car

70. Given name of Jack Kerouac's Paradise

71. ____ of Honor

72. Adam and Eve's first residence

73. Money in Myanmar

74. Shoemaker without shoes, e.g.

DOWN

1. Undesirable roommate

2. Medley

3. Grannies, in UK

4. Tattooed

5. Universe

6. Panache

7. *Most 2021 Oscar nominations for one film, #9 Across

8. Secret storage

9. Stole fur

10. One opposed

11. Indian restaurant staple

12. U.S. customary unit of force, pl.

15. Soaked

20. DNA and RNA

22. Argonaut's propeller

24. Shared work surface at an office

25. *Sasha Baron Cohen's "Subsequent Moviefilm" role

26. Be sorry for one's wickedness

27. Pita, in UK

29. *Like Roberto Benigni's fictional son

31. Husband to a widow, e.g.

32. Checked out

33. Stradivari competitor

34. *"Fences" winner and "Ma Rainey" nominee

36. Poker ante

38. *"Nomadland" director

42. Shadow

45. *The Trial of the Chicago 7" screenwriter

49. Greek "t"

51. Sandwich sausage

54. Necklace lock

56. Radio receiver

57. Nutritious leafy green

58. Got A+

59. Ice on a window

60. Happening soon, old fashioned

61. Caffeine-containing nut tree

62. Editing arrow

63. Chinese monetary unit

64. Friend in war

67. *Nominee for Billie Holiday role