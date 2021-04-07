Arrests and citations

March 22
• Stephen Davis Morgan, 35, arrested in connection with fleeing.
March 23
• Danilo Antonio Aritra-Velasquez, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Brandy Michelle Anderson, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Tristan Shane Leaf, 32, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kandis Nashe Flechs, 37, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Gaylen Claude Roberts Jr., 51, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; failure to appear.
March 24
• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joseph Steve Chamra III, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; public intoxication -- drinking in public.
March 25
• Alexis Castaneda, 19, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the second degree.
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest; public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest; aggravated assault.
• Megan Marie Quigley, 18, cited in connection with failure to appear x3.
• Austin Wayne Thomas, 19, arrested in connection with aggravated assault.
• Michael Paul Kindy, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jarris Anthony Breaux, 35, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member.
March 26
• Joseph David Deitzer, 25, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test.
• Keisha Mae Roberts, 29, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Frankie Carol Taylor, 38, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.
• Corina Avalos, 52, cited in connection with failure to appear.
March 27
• Tiffani Marie Colmenero, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Mitchell Duane Turner, 34, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher Lee Holland, 48, arrested in connection with theft of property; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
• Dustin Monroe Craig, 46, arrested in connection with aggravated assault; endangering the life of a minor first degree.
• Jimi Lee Adams, 30, cited in connection with shoplifting.
March 28
• Cheryl Ann Bershers, 59, arrested in connection with criminal trespass.