Arrests and citations

March 22

• Stephen Davis Morgan, 35, arrested in connection with fleeing.

March 23

• Danilo Antonio Aritra-Velasquez, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brandy Michelle Anderson, 43, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tristan Shane Leaf, 32, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kandis Nashe Flechs, 37, arrested in connection with theft by receiving; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Gaylen Claude Roberts Jr., 51, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public; failure to appear.

March 24

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Joseph Steve Chamra III, 42, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

March 25

• Alexis Castaneda, 19, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the second degree.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest; aggravated assault.

• Megan Marie Quigley, 18, cited in connection with failure to appear x3.

• Austin Wayne Thomas, 19, arrested in connection with aggravated assault.

• Michael Paul Kindy, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jarris Anthony Breaux, 35, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member.

March 26

• Joseph David Deitzer, 25, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test.

• Keisha Mae Roberts, 29, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Frankie Carol Taylor, 38, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

• Corina Avalos, 52, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 27

• Tiffani Marie Colmenero, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Mitchell Duane Turner, 34, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Christopher Lee Holland, 48, arrested in connection with theft of property; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Dustin Monroe Craig, 46, arrested in connection with aggravated assault; endangering the life of a minor first degree.

• Jimi Lee Adams, 30, cited in connection with shoplifting.

March 28

• Cheryl Ann Bershers, 59, arrested in connection with criminal trespass.