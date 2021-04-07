General Surgeon Peter A. Innes, M.D., F.A.C.S., joins Northwest Health

Peter A. Innes, M.D., F.A.C.S., board-certified general surgeon, recently joined the active medical staff of Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, practicing at Surgical Associates of Siloam Springs.

Dr. Innes comes to Northwest Arkansas from Casa Grande, Ariz. He is board-certified in general surgery and is a member of the American College of Surgeons, Fellow; Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society; and the American Hernia Society.

Dr. Innes earned his medical degree from Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, Ore. He then completed his surgical residency at University of Kansas School of Medicine at Wichita, Kan.

Surgical Associates of Siloam Springs is located at 603-2 N. Progress Ave., Suite 200, in Siloam Springs. Dr. Innes is currently accepting new patients.

For more information, call (479) 215-3040 or visit NW-Physicians.com.