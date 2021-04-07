JBU men's scoring duo named to first team

John Brown University men's soccer top two point producers were honored again, this time with a second-straight All-Conference first team selections as sophomores Oscar Carballo and Jacob Zamarron were selected to the league's top listing, the conference office announced on Friday, April 2.

Senior Jens Keemers was also honored with a second-team selection in his first season of full-time duty.

For the second consecutive season, Zamarron led all Sooner Athletic players in goals (10) and total points (22) in conference play. The native of Rogers, Ark. Produced a trio of game-winning goals on the season – against Oklahoma Panhandle State, Oklahoma City and Southwestern A.G. (Texas). Three times in the final five matches of the season the striker produced multi-goal efforts – totaling 11 braces so far in his young career.

Carballo, the league's reigning Player of the Year from Costa Rica, paced the Sooner Athletic in shots per game (4.67) in conference matches and still contributed six goals and five assists (17 points) in nine matches. He notched the game-winner at Central Christian (Kan.) and tallied a hat trick (7 points) in the final regular season match – an 8-1 drubbing of Texas Wesleyan.

Keemers, a product of the Netherlands, finished with a 4-2-0 record in league play and earned his first-career shutout in a 4-0 win at Central Christian (Kan.). Keemers stopped 33 of 40 shots on goal (.825) and finished third in the league with a 1.21 goals-against average. His 4.3 saves per match were also third-most in the conference.