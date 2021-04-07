JBU women advance to tourney finals

Senior Sienna Carballo scored three goals and added an assist on the fourth, leading the No. 12 John Brown University women's soccer team over fourth-seeded Oklahoma City by a 4-0 final on Monday night at Alumni Field in the Sooner Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.

Carballo notched her second game-winner of the season in the 24th minute, and completed her second-career hat trick with back-to-back goals in the second half off assists from freshman Lauren Walter as the top seeded Golden Eagles (11-0-0) earned a spot in its seventh Sooner Athletic tournament championship match in eight seasons.

On Thursday evening at 7 p.m., John Brown will welcome third-seeded Science & Arts (Okla.) to Alumni Field for a spot in the 2020 NAIA National Championships. JBU is 2-4 all-time in the finals under head coach Dr. Kathleen Paulsen and will meet the Drovers for the fifth time in the championship match. USAO enjoyed a 2-1-1 advantage - all since 2015.

Carballo's second game-winner in three matches came after junior Vanessa Reynoso hunted down a deep corner kick. Reynoso brought it back towards goal before feeding the ball into Hutto, who spun and laid a perfect pass to Carballo for the finish from six yards to the right side.

Flexing only a 1-0 lead at the intermission, Megan Hutto's goal in the 47th turned out to be a back-breaker. Carballo's service into the box snuck past City keeper Josie Knox and, while it was cleared off the goal line, Hutto was there to knock it in to double the John Brown advantage.

Carballo finished off the second half with back-to-back tallies in the 71st and 81st, respectively, both from Walter, who now sports seven assists on the season. The first tally featured Walter sliding a pass across the top of the 18 after eluding Stars defender, while Carballo just lofted a shot up and over Knox from just inside the box. Ten minutes later, a give-and-go up the right flank between Carballo and Walter results in Walter laying a perfect setup pass right into the slot. Carballo made no mistake, one-touching a shot to the far left side from 10 yards.

Senior Caitlyn Logan was forced to make three saves in the outing, a little more work than the staunch back line led by sophomore Aubrey Mendez allows. Logan's best save came at point-blank range as she caught McLain Moss' header just five yards from goal off a City corner in the 85th minute. Still the visitors were unable to best Logan and the back line, leading to the squad's tenth-consecutive shutout, prolonging a program record of 948:15 of continuous play without conceding a goal.

Oklahoma City (8-4-0) was outshot 13-7 on the evening, including an 8-3 margin in shots on goal. Carballo led the way for the Golden Eagles, attempting four shots and placing three on target.