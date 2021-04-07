Sign in
Kite Day

by Marc Hayot | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Stephen Robbins (left), watches as his daughter Peaton flies her kite during Kite Day which was held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport. "We're just excited to be able to host another great outdoor event for families," said Recreation Coordinator Ashley Davis. Along with kites The city provided a kite making tent for those who did not bring their own kites as well as different vehicles which kids could touch and play in. The vehicles offered included an ambulance, police vehicle and several construction vehicles used by the street department. There was also an airplane for people to touch and take a picture with but could be played in. The final count of attendees was approximately 350, Davis said.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

