Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader

Stephen Robbins (left), watches as his daughter Peaton flies her kite during Kite Day at the Siloam Springs Municipal Airport on Saturday. In addition to space for flying kites, the city provided a kite making tent for those who did not bring their own, as well as different vehicles for kids could touch and play in, including an ambulance, police vehicle and several construction vehicles used by the street department. There was also an airplane for people to touch and take a picture with. The final count of attendees was approximately 350, said Recreation Coordinator Ashley Davis. For more photos, see page 6A.

