Lady Panthers lose at Springdale

The Siloam Springs softball team dropped a nonconference game by a 17-2 score at Springdale High on Monday night.

Springdale scored two runs in the first inning, three more in the second, five in the third and seven in the fourth for the run-rule victory.

Springdale finished with 11 hits and took advantage of five Siloam Springs errors.

Siloam Springs scored its two runs in the top of the third inning.

The Lady Panthers finished with three hits, one each from Hilarie Buffington, Brooke Smith and Jaelynn Avery. Maggie Torres and Buffington each had RBIs, while Avery and Faith Howie scored runs.

The Lady Panthers were back in action Tuesday at Greenbrier. Results were not available at presstime.

Siloam Springs plays at Harrison on Friday.