Ninth-grade track results

The Siloam Springs ninth grade boys finished seventh on Tuesday at the Ninth Grade/JV Panther Relays held at Glenn W. Black Stadium.

Bentonville won the boys meet with 153.5 points, followed by Decatur 130.

Siloam Springs finished with 108 points.

Silas Tugwell won the 200-meter dash with a time of 26.41 seconds.

Tugwell finished third in the 100-meter dash at 12.30, while Jadon Gill placed sixth at 28.68.

Noah Granderson was third in the 400-meter dash at 1:01.59, while Gill was fourth at 1:02.36.

Charlie Hyde placed fourth in the 800-meter run at 2:40.77.

Reese Hardcastle was eighth in the 800-meter run at 2:48.10.

Hyde placed sixth in the 1,600-meter run at 5:43.70, while Jared Brewer was seventh at 5:47.36.

Tugwell finished third in the 300-meter hurdles at 49.64.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Cooper Church, Granderson, Gill and Tugwell placed first at 1:47.91.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Hyde, Ezekiel Becan, Brewer and Hardcastle finished third at 10:48.06.

Tugwell placed second in the high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches.

Becan was second in the pole vault with a heighth of 8-0.

Granderson placed seventh in the long jump at 15-0.

Tugwell won the triple jump at 36-7, while Granderson was sixth at 31-8.5.

Saul Urena placed first in the shot put at 42-5.

Noah Race finished fifth in the discus at 84-7.