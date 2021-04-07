RELIGION: What does Jesus' resurrection mean for us?

"I have set the LORD always before me; because He is at my right hand, I will not be moved. Therefore my heart is glad, and my glory rejoices; my flesh also will rest in security. For You will not leave my soul in Sheol, nor will You suffer Your godly one to see corruption. You will make known to me the path of life; in Your presence is fullness of joy; at Your right hand there are pleasures for evermore." Psalm 16:8-11

As we consider Jesus' sufferings and death for the sins of the world and His glorious resurrection from the dead on the third day, it is fitting to consider what this historical fact of Jesus' resurrection means for each of us as believers, and Psalm 16 is one of many passages of God's Word to consider.

After Jesus Christ suffered and died for the sins of the world, His body was laid in the tomb. But, as the psalm states and Peter testified at the feast of Pentecost, and Paul at Pisidian Antioch, Jesus' body was not left in the grave and did not see corruption and decay. Rather, His body was raised up to life again on the third day -- a glorious and heavenly body -- and was received up to the right hand of God the Father in heaven, where there are "pleasures for evermore" (cf. Psalm 16, Acts 2:22ff.; 13:34ff.).

So also, because Christ has died for us and is risen again, we who place our faith in Him have been raised up to spiritual life in Christ Jesus and have the LORD God at our right hand (cf. Eph. 2:4-7) to preserve and keep us -- we shall not be moved. We have a glorious inheritance awaiting us in the promised land of heaven.

Because Christ has paid in full for all our sins and is risen again, our hearts, too, are glad; we trust in Him and rejoice in His mercy and forgiveness toward us.

When we die, our bodies rest in hope -- looking forward to that day when the dead in Christ are raised up with glorified bodies and will be forever with the Lord (cf. 1 Cor. 15:35ff.; 1 Thess. 4:13ff.). Because Christ's body saw no corruption but was raised up again on the third day, we can be certain that we too will be raised up and we shall see, in our resurrected and glorified bodies, our Savior and Redeemer, Jesus Christ (cf. Job 19:25ff.; 1 Cor. 15:20ff.).

Because of Christ's death on the cross for the sins of the world, and because He rose again in victory, we have the confidence that we will be raised up in Christ's likeness and that we will enjoy the pleasures which are at God's right hand for evermore! We can say with David: "As for me, I will see Your face in righteousness; I will be satisfied when I awake with Your likeness" (Psalm 17:15).

"Jesus lives! And now is death but the gate of life immortal; This shall calm my trembling breath when I pass its gloomy portal. Faith shall cry as fails each sense: Jesus is my confidence!" (Lutheran Service Book, Page 490, v. 5).

•••

Editor's note: Devotion by Randy Moll. Scripture is quoted from The Holy Bible, Modern English Version. Copyright © 2014 by Military Bible Association. Published and distributed by Charisma House. More of Moll's devotions are freely available at www.goodshepherdrogers.org.