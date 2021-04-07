Seventh, eighth grade track results

The Siloam Springs seventh and eighth grade track teams hosted the NWA Middle School Meet No. 6 on Wednesday at Glenn W. Black Stadium.

The seventh and eighth grade girls each finished fourth, while the seventh and eighth grade boys both finished fifth.

Seventh grade girls

Cenzi Johnson placed eighth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 15.33 seconds, while Kaelyn Seagraves finished ninth at 15.44 and Amelia Nichols 18th at 18:01.

Addison Harris placed fifth in the 200-meter dash at 30.83, with Story Castagna in ninth at 34.10.

Nichols was 10th in the 400-meter dash at 1:27.17, while Danielle Weilnau was 11th at 1:34.92.

Flora Borkert took seventh place in the 800-meter run at 3:14.27, while Payton Lesso was ninth at 3:24.11 and Allison Freeman 10th at 3:24.35.

Vanessa Frias placed second in the 1,600-meter run at 6:14.44 with Hannah Bergthold in seventh at 7:29.72 and Natalie Burns 10th at 9:45.30.

Emma Fidler finished eighth in the 100-meter hurdles at 21.61, while Norah Perkins was 10th at 22.25.

Melanie Boyd placed 11th in the 300-meter hurdles at 1:22.09.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Harris, Johnson, Perkins and Seagraves placed second with a time of 58.74.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Harris, Johnson, Perkins and Seagraves placed third at 2:04.40.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Borkert, Frias, Lesso and Castagna placed third at 5:17.12.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Borkert, Bergthold, Perkins and Castagna took second at 12:39.08.

Perkins finished third in the high jump at 4 feet, 2 inches, while Harris was sixth at 4-0.

Johnson was second in the pole vault at 5-6.

Johnson took third in the long jump at 15-2, while Perkins was 10th at 12-4 and Frias 16th at 9-8.5.

Harris placed second in the triple jump at 28-3, while Castagna was ninth at 24-8 and Fidler 11th at 24-4.

Mia Radford finished fourth in the shot put at 25-4.5, while Hailey Janes placed fifth at 24-7.5.

Janes took second in the discus at 59-5, while Radford was third at 59-0.

Seventh-grade boys

Mason Short finished seventh in the 100-meter dash at 14.16, while Jonathan Hyde was 13th at 15.23.

Hyde took 12th in the 200-meter dash at 30.94, while Julian Fierro was 14th at 32.58 and Max Carter 15th at 33.34.

Deacon Maples took eighth in the 400-meter dash at 1:10.52, while Ian Muangchanh was ninth at 1:10.59 and Austin Gammill 11th at 1:11.68.

Chance Cunningham placed third in the 800-meter run at 2:37.51, while Maples was 10th at 3:04.60 and Danny Dang 11th at 3:15.42.

Cunningham took third in the 1,600-meter run at 5:41.14 with Max Layne in ninth at 6:30.82 and Morgan Lloyd 10th at 7:06.23.

Jack O'Brien placed first in the 300-meter hurdles at 53.81, while Short was sixth at 57.87.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Gammill, Hyde, O'Brien and Short placed fifth at 55.97.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Gammill, O'Brien, Short and Carter took sixth at 2:02.20.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Cunningham, Gammill, Hyde and Muangchanh placed fourth at 4:44.81.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Cunningham, Layne, Lloyd and Maples finished second at 11:17.03.

O'Brien placed second in the high jump at 4-8.

Maples finished fifth in the long jump at 14-4, while Muangchanh was sixth at 13-10 and Layne 12th at 12-2.

Hyde placed eighth in the triple jump at 28-7, while Mason Short was third at 29-8.5, James Grunig seventh at 26-3.

Grunig was 10th in the discus at 56-6.

Eighth-grade girls

Britain Glenn finished seventh in the 100-meter dash at 16.45, while Chloe Galindo 12th at 17.62.

Jaylin Harried took fifth in the 200-meter dash at 31.27, followed by Aveary Speed in sixth at 32.40.

Bailey Church placed sixth in the 400-meter dash at 1:17.79 with Addison Huebert 11th at 1:26.99 and Abby Herndon 13th at 1:33.60.

Josselyn Amador took 11th in the 800-meter run at 3:48.49, while Alice Kelley was 12th at 3:55.68.

Hailey Fox finished seventh in the 1,600-meter run at 7:04.35, while Estela Gonzalez was eighth at 7:50.23 and Malia Lykins 10th at 9:00.17.

Speed placed second in the 300-meter hurdles at 56.76.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Ruth Hansen, Harried, Kaidence Prendergast and Speed took second at 57.49.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Hansen, Harried, Prendergast and Speed placed third at 2:03.75.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Glenn, Herndon, Prendergast and Church placed fourth at 5:38.78.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Fox, Gonzalez, Kathryne Hilburn and Church took fourth at 13:07.89.

Prendergast took fifth in the high jump at 4-0.

Harried placed third in the long jump at 14-5.

Harried placed fourth in the triple jump at 29-4.5, with Hansen in sixth at 27-1.

Reese Sutulovich took third in the shot put at 27-5, while Emeri Collette was sixth at 25-9.5, Kelsi Goodman 11th at 22-8 and Madilyn Huffaker 14th at 16-6.5.

Collette placed second in the discus at 63-9, while Huffaker was fourth at 59-5 and Sutulovich was eighth at 50-4.

Eighth-grade boys

Gio Flores placed sixth in the 100-meter dash at 13.09 with Mikey McKinley 12th at 13.83 and Roman Loyo 14th at 15.00.

Flores took eighth in the 200-meter dash at 27.31 with Alykus Jones was ninth at 28.20.

Chase Tighman took seventh in the 400-meter dash at 1:05.28, while Eli Harget was ninth at 1:08.42.

Diego Palacios placed ninth in the 800-meter run at 2:39.95, while Timothy Haak was 13th at 2:45.82.

Tommy Seitz finished fifth in the 1,600-meter run at 5:33.88, while Korbin Rogers placed ninth at 6:06.66 and Timothy Haak 11th at 6:09.02.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Flores, Parker Malonson, Uriel Padilla and McKinley placed fourth at 51.50.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Flores, Malonson, Jones and Padilla finished fifth at 1:51.05.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Palacios, Harget, Padilla and McKinley finished fourth at 4:31.79.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Haak, Rogers, Seitz and Palacios placed fourth at 10:26.22.

Flores took sixth in the high jump at 4-10, while Jones tied for eighth at 4-6 and McKinley 10th at 4-6.

Rogers placed fourth in the pole vault at 6-0, while Seitz was seventh at 6-0.

McKinley finished seventh in the long jump at 16-9, while Malonson was ninth at 15-9 and Jones 13th at 14-6.

Flores placed seventh in the triple jump at 32-7, while Tighman was 10th at 30-2 and Loyo 13th at 28-6.5.

Jacob Null took ninth in the shot put at 31-2.5, while Efren Underwood finished 12th at 29-9, Drew Claborn 15th at 26-0.5, Logan Burton 16th at 23-6 and Jake Mehlburger 17th at 22-11.

Claborn finished 10th in the discus at 79-10, while Mehlburger was 13th at 73-3, Null 14th at 70-11 and Burton 17th at 53-6.