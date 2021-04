Siloam Springs baseball

2021 schedule

DateOpponentTime/Result

March 1at GravetteW, 13-1

March 3at Springdale Har-BerL, 13-5

March 4at FarmingtonL, 12-2

March 5GentryW, 9-4

March 10Vilonia*W, 14-0

March 10Vilonia*W, 7-1

March 11at SprigndaleL, 7-6

March 12at HuntsvilleW, 4-2

March 16Mountain Home*L, 2-1

March 16Mountain Home*W, 6-4

March 18at MorriltonL, 11-5

March 26vs. Pea RidgeW, 13-4

March 27at Prairie GroveL, 6-2

March 27vs. NWA HornetsW, 14-4

March 30Alma*W, 13-1

March 30Alma*W, 14-4

April 5Morrilton5 p.m.

April 6at Greenbrier (DH)*(n)

April 9Farmington5 p.m.

April 13Greenwood (DH)*4:30 p.m.

April 15Gravette5 p.m.

April 16at Rogers Heritage5 p.m.

April 20at Russellville (DH)*4:30 p.m.

April 22at Lincoln5 p.m.

April 27at Van Buren (DH)*4:30 p.m.

April 29Rogers Heritage5 p.m.

May 13-15State TournamentTBA

* 5A-West Conference