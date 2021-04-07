Siloam Springs boys track and field
2021 schedule
DateMeetTime/Results
March 5at Van Buren Running FestivalFourth
March 11at Springdale Schools InvitationalSeventh
April 1Siloam Springs Panther RelaysFirst
April 9at Greenwood Invitational3:30 p.m.
April 15at Gravette Lion Invitational3:30 p.m.
April 19at Bentonville Relays3:30 p.m.
April 295A-West Conference MeetTBA
May 65A State ChampionshipTBA
May 19-20Heptathlon/DecathlonTBA
Photo submitted Siloam Springs senior Keegan Soucie was the boys high-point award winner from the Siloam Springs Panther Relays held on April 1 at Glenn W. Black Stadium.
Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs junior Jace Sutulovich throws the shot during the Panther Relays on April 1 at Glenn W. Black Stadium.
Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Standley Theoc throws the shot during the Panther Relays on April 1 at Glenn W. Black Stadium.
Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs sophomore Stone Stephens runs a leg of a relay race during the Panther Relays held April 1 at Glenn W. Black Stadium.