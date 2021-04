Siloam Springs girls soccer

2021 schedule

DateOpponentTime/Result

March 1HarrisonW, 4-0

March 2at ConwayW, 2-1

March 4BentonvilleL, 2-1

March 5at Vilonia*W, 4-0

March 9FayettevilleL, 1-0

March 12Mountain Home*W, 3-1

March 16Alma*W, 9-0

March 18at Greenbrier*T, 1-1

March 30Greenwood*W, 8-0

April 1at Russellville*W, 5-2

April 6at Van Buren*(n)

April 9Vilonia*7 p.m.

April 16at Mountain Home7 p.m.

April 20at Alma*7 p.m.

April 23Greenbrier*7:30 p.m.

April 27at Greenwood*7 p.m.

April 30Russellville*7:30 p.m.

May 7Van Buren*5 p.m.

May 13-155A State Tourn.TBA

* 5A-West Conference

# Arkansas Activities Association benefit

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Senior Sydney Moorman possesses the ball against Mountain Home on March 12.

