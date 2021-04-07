Siloam Springs girls track and field
2021 schedule
DateMeetTime/Results
March 5at Van Buren Running FestivalFifth
March 11at Springdale Schools InvitationalSeventh
April 1Siloam Springs Panther RelaysFourth
April 9at Greenwood Invitational3:30 p.m.
April 15at Gravette Lion Invitational3:30 p.m.
April 19at Bentonville Relays3:30 p.m.
April 295A-West Conference MeetTBA
May 65A State ChampionshipTBA
May 19-20Heptathlon/DecathlonTBA
Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Shayla Conley, left, runs in the 1,600-meter run in the Panther Relays at Glenn W. Black Stadium.
Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Quincy Efurd runs the hurdles during the Panther Relays on April 1 at Glenn W. Black Stadium.
Bud Sullins/Special to the Herald-Leader Esther Norwood runs in the Panther Relays on April 1 at Glenn W. Black Stadium.
Photo submitted The Siloam Springs boys and girls track teams pose for a team photo after the Panther Relays on April 1 at Glenn W. Black Stadium. The Panthers won the meet while the Lady Panthers finished fourth.