Siloam Springs Regional Hospital to host blood drive on April 28

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital (SSRH) will host a blood drive from 12 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 28 in the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) Bloodmobile at the hospital's parking lot – 603 N. Progress Ave. in Siloam Springs.

CBCO, the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at more than 40 area hospitals including SSRH, is issuing a critical appeal for all blood types. Increased local usage and continued blood drive cancellations have combined to drop area reserves to less than one day levels for all blood types. CBCO is strongly urging eligible donors to give immediately.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, CBCO will adhere to government guidelines to ensure the safety of donors and staff members. Donors may schedule an appointment by visiting https://bit.ly/39p4efb.

Upon arrival at the scheduled appointment time, donors should wear a mask. If you do not have a mask, CBCO will provide one for you. Each donor will have their temperature taken in the screening area and staff members will be cleaning all equipment before and after each donor.

Appointments are strongly suggested so social distancing guidelines can be maintained and for optimal donor flow. If walk-in donors arrive and there is no availability at that time, CBCO will schedule them in a time slot or they may wait outside or in their car and walk-ins will contact if there is a no show.

To be eligible to give blood, you must weigh at least 110 pounds, be in good health and present a valid photo ID. CBCO offers the following tips if you plan to make a donation:

• Drink plenty of water or juice the night and morning before you donate.

• Eat a well-balanced meal around 2-3 hours before giving.

• Bring your photo ID which is required for all donors.

For more information, call (800) 280-5337 or visit www.cbco.org.