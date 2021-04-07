Sign in
Vail qualifies for meet in long jump

Today at 4:00 a.m.

BOLIVAR, Mo. -- After a pair of meets, the John Brown University track and field team produced its second NAIA A Standard qualifier as sophomore Will Vail leapt his way to a top-10 distance nationwide on Saturday (April 3) afternoon at the Southwest Baptist (Mo.) Bearcat Invite at the Orlin B. Stewart Track inside Plaster Stadium.

Needing a 7.25 meter distance in the long jump, Vail posted a 7.26 meters on his third jump - landing him a spot at the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field National Championships. His leap landed at the fourth-longest in the nation so far this season.

Junior Cassidy Valenzuela also notched a top-10 time in the 400 meter hurdles, landing in ninth place with a 1:09.37 mark in the field of 16 participants.

In its first year of outdoor competition, the Golden Eagles already boast two NAIA A Standard qualifiers, as Vail joins junior Allika Pearson, who qualified in the 5,000 meter two weeks ago in Searcy, Ark.

