JBU men upset by Central Christian

The John Brown men's soccer team's season came to an end Tuesday with a 3-2 loss to eighth-seed Central Christian (Kan.) in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament semifinals at Alumni Field.

JBU led 2-1 at halftime after goals from Kolby McCombs in the 34th minute and Micah Hermann in the 39th minute. Alonso Arrieta and Jacob Zamarron each had assists on the goals.

But Central Christian (8-10-3) scored twice in the 78th and 79th minute respectively to upset the fifth-seeded Golden Eagles.

Conrad Quesada Perez's goal tied the match 2-2, and it was assisted by Leslie Feh, whose goal in the second minute gave Central Christian an early 1-0 lead.

Matias Nunez' goal gave Central Christian a 3-2 lead.

JBU finishes its first season under head coach Chris Cole with a record of 6-5-1 overall.