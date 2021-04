Arrests and citations

March 29

• Alfredo Munoz, 47, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

• Dillon Taylor Crow, 27, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Vicki Mouse, 40, arrested in domestic battering - third degree.

• Kenyell Dewayne Robinson, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 30

• Ryan Gordon Alley, 27, cited in connection with driving while license cancelled, suspended, or revoked; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Christopher Jack Woodward, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brittney Derae Self, 31. cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Britney Nichole Atilano, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear x2.

• Tony Adam Stephens, 36, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2.

• Brett Alan Beaudry, 39, cited in connection with warrant for domestic battery third degree interference with emergency communications and false imprisonment.

• Jody Lynnette Williams, 61, cited in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Christopher David Hodge, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Michael Lee Davis, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Hilario Martinez III, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Sarah Mae Bowling, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jacqueline Carol Hight, 52, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Andrea Alecia Armstrong, 30, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jamie Marie Difrancisco, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

March 31

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Jennifer Ashlee Yeoman, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Cheryl Ann Bershers, 59, arrested in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle; disorderly conduct; terroristic threatening.

• Joshua Steven Cole, 22, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia x2.

• Melissa M Andrews, 49, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jonathan Michael Ray Brown, 27, arrested in connection with public intoxication - drinking in public; assault on family or household member- third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; endangering the welfare of a minor third degree.

• Juvenile, 13, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with criminal mischief in the first degree; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

April 1

• Anthony Shane Fischer, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Larry Emmanuel Morgan, 67, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree; failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 12, cited in connection with assault - third degree.

April 2

• Adesuyi Adedapo Lufadeju, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Pedro Angel Gonzales, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Richard Dewayne Higgins, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear x6; failure to pay x2; DWI/Driving on suspended or revoked.

April 3

• Dalila Perez-Nerio, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Adam Salazar, 18, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Daniel Noe Zuniga IV, 20 arrested in connection with failure to appear..

April 4

• Elisa Elaine Elmore, 33, arrested in connection with theft of property; fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.

• Reno Smiley, 30, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brian Wesley Bishop, 45, arrested in connection with failure to appear.