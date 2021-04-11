Sign in
Baseball goes scoreless in doubleheader loss at Greenbrier

by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Offense was nonexistent for the Siloam Springs baseball team on Tuesday as the Panthers didn't score a run in two games as Greenbrier swept a doubleheader 8-0 and 3-0.

Siloam Springs dropped to 5-3 in conference play with the losses.

In Game 1, Greenbrier plated three runs in the bottom of the third inning to take a 3-0 lead. Greenbrier scored three more runs in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Gavin Henson took the loss for Siloam Springs. Keaton Whitley hit a home run for Greenbrier.

Offensively, the Panthers had two hits, a double from Elijah Coffey and a single from Henson.

Greenbrier took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first in Game 2, and the score remained 1-0 until the bottom of the fifth inning when Greenbrier scored another run to take a 2-0 lead. Greenbrier added a run to go up 3-0 in the sixth.

Jacob Gilbert suffered the loss on the mound, working 4 1/3 innings, while Christian Ledeker worked the the final 1 2/3.

Ledeker, Henson, and J.P. Wills each had base hits for Siloam Springs.

Up next

Siloam Springs is scheduled to host Greenwood on Tuesday in a 5A-West Conference doubleheader at James Butts Baseball Park.

