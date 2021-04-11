Controversial finish ends in Panthers' loss

A controversial ending Tuesday resulted in Van Buren defeating the Siloam Springs boys on a last second goal at Blakemore Field.

With the final seconds ticking down and the teams scoreless, the Pointers played a cornerkick near the Panthers' goal, which Siloam Springs (9-2, 5-2) failed to clear. A goal was scored after the Panthers failed to clear the ball, but the center referee initially ruled no goal because time had expired. However, the assistant referee claimed the goal was scored before time expired and the center referee changed the call to a Van Buren goal and victory.

Video evidence later indicated the initial call of no goal was correct but the 1-0 loss stands for the Panthers.

It was a tightly contested defensive battle as Van Buren had three shots on goal and Siloam Springs only one.

Siloam Springs' scheduled conference game Friday against Vilonia was postponed due to inclement weather and rescheduled for May 4.

Up next

The Panthers are back in action Friday at Mountain Home. Siloam Springs defeated Mountain Home 5-1 at Panther Stadium on March 12.