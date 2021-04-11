Delaware County, Okla, releases unofficial election results

JAY, Okla, -- Delaware County released unofficial results for April 6 municipal elections, including for Colcord, Grove and Kansas.

The unofficial results were released on Wednesday, according to results.okelections.us. Elections were certified at 5 p.m. on Friday and no runoff elections will be required, according to Anna Reece, assistant secretary for the Delaware County Election Board.

AJ Wiles and Roy Eason won two open seats on the Town of Colcord's Board of Trustees. Wiles received 51 votes, or 30.91 percent of the vote, and Eason received 45 votes, or 27.27 percent of the vote, beating out six other candidates.

Both Wiles and Eason will serve four year terms. They are expected to be sworn in during a special meeting or at the next town meeting, which will be on May 13, according to Town Clerk/Treasurer Kelly Calvert.

The city does not have wards s0 the top two candidates who received the most votes won the two open trustee seats, Calvert said.

Josh Hopper defeated Billie Sue Lenington for an unexpired term in Colcord. Hopper received 77 votes, or 89.53 percent, and will serve two years. Calvert and Office Manager Laura Poteet were unsure of whom Hopper will be replacing.

Calvert retained her position with 34 votes or 38.64 percent of the vote. She will serve a four year term also. She beat out four other candidates for the position.

In the town of Kansas, Bob Coleman, a volunteer for the town's fire department, won the board of trustee position with 26 votes, or 47.37 percent of the votes. He defeated current Trustee Sonya Furgeson, who received eight votes or 14.55 percent of the vote, and challenger Jason Edwards, who received 21 votes, or 38.18 percent of the vote.

Furgeson's last meeting will be on April 12 and Coleman will be sworn in during the next meeting on May 10.

Town Clerk/Treasurer Guiann Moore was the only person who filed for her position and therefore was automatically reappointed. Both positions are four year terms.

Election results are as follows:

City of Grove Council member Ward No. 2

• Steven Charles Thomas II, 186 votes, 47.33 percent of the vote.

• Jeremy A. Watters, 29 votes, 7.36 percent of the vote.

• Zeke Daniels, 178 votes, 45.29 percent of the vote.

City of Jay Councilman Ward 4

• Vann Dunham, 91 votes, 56.17 percent of the vote.

• Joann Neal, 71 votes, 43.83 percent of the vote.

Ketchum Public Schools Independent School District No. 006, Office No. 1

• Justin Sumner, 18 votes, 81.82 percent of the vote.

• Melanie Adams, four votes, 18.18 percent of the vote.

Town of Bernice Board of Trustees

• Clinton Brewster, 25 votes, 18.66 percent of the vote.

• Brad Campbell, 15 votes, 11.19 percent of the vote.

• David Fuller, 42 votes, 31.34 percent of the vote.

• Mark Ellison, 52 votes, 38.81 percent of the vote.

Town of Colcord Board of Trustees

• Ray Foster, 14, votes, 8.48 percent of the vote.

• Bo-Shane Turnbull, 17 votes, 10.30 percent of the votes.

• Gerald McDaniel Jr., three votes, 1.82 percent of the vote.

• Earl Bishop, 18 votes, 10.91 percent of the vote.

• Vicki L. Roberts, 12 votes, 7.27 percent of the vote.

• AJ Wiles, 51 votes, 30.91 percent of the vote.

• Jerry Sixkiller, five votes, 3.03 percent of the vote.

• Roy Eason, 45 votes, 27.27 percent of the vote.

Town of Colcord Board of Trustees Unexpired Term

• Josh Hopper, 77 votes, 89.53 percent of the vote.

• Billie Sue Lenington, nine votes, 10.47 percent of the vote.

Town of Colcord Town Clerk/Treasurer

• Jana L. Wood, 19 votes, 21.59 percent of the vote.

• Kelly Calvert, 34 votes, 38.64 percent of the vote.

• Mary Somerville, eight votes, 9.09 percent of the vote

• Dana Mammedaty, 10 votes, 11.36 percent of the vote.

• Danessa Kirby Larmon Moonen, 17, votes, 19.32 percent of the vote.

Town of Kansas Board of Trustees

• Jason Edwards, 21 votes, 38.18 percent of the vote.

• Sonya Furgeson, eight votes, 14.55 percent of the vote.

• Bob Coleman, 26 votes, 47.27 percent of the vote.