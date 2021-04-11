Farmers Market opening Saturday

The Siloam Springs Farmers Market will reopen for the outdoor season on Saturday.

The market, hosted by Main Street Siloam Springs, will be open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday in Memorial Park through Oct. 9 with covid-19 safety measures in place. Online shopping and curbside pickup will also be available throughout the season, according to Abby Trinidad, farmers market manager.

The outdoor market was closed in 2020 because of the covid-19 pandemic but continued through online shopping and curbside pickup, Trinidad said.

Farmers and vendors are excited to be back in person and have personal contact with their customers again this year, Trinidad said.

In addition to many returning favorites, there are several new vendors this year, including farmers who will be selling produce, eggs, plant starters, baked goods and crafts, Trinidad said.

The producer-only market exclusively offers items that are locally grown or made, such as produce, pastured meats, farm fresh eggs, beautiful baked goods, pecans, jams and jellies, homemade soaps, handcrafted items, herb and vegetable starter plans, bedding and house plants, and cut flowers, according to a press release from Main Street Siloam Springs.

Trinidad said the market received permits from the Arkansas Department of Health and city of Siloam Springs, so customers and vendors are encouraged to wear masks, social distancing guidelines will be followed, hand sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the promenade and high touch surfaces will be cleaned regularly.

Online shopping is a good option for people who are not comfortable shopping in person as well as for those who want to make sure they have access to items that run out quickly, Trinidad said. Online orders will be delivered from the concession stand in Memorial Park and curbside pickup will also be available, she said.

A few programs from the 2019 season, such as food samples and live music, are on hold for now, Trinidad said.

Kids Days and the Power of Produce Club will continue to take place on the second Saturday of each month, beginning on May 8, she said. Young entrepreneurs and local nonprofits will join weekly vendors and farmers at the market. Like last year, parents will be able to sign up online and pick up a packet of kid's activities at the event, Trinidad said.

The Power of Produce (POP) Club provides a fun opportunity for children to engage in the local food system through conversations directly with farmers, educational materials and exposure to new fruits and vegetables, the release states. In addition to participating in educational activities, POP Club kids receive tokens to spend at the market, allowing them to make their own shopping decisions, it states.

The market accepts Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits and participates in the Double Your Dollar program that allows the market to match what customers spend, the release states. The market also matches senior vouchers issued by the Area Agency on Aging. The SNAP tokens and matching funds may be used to purchase eggs, meat, produce, honey and baked goods.

To purchase tokens with SNAP benefits or match senior voucher coupons, visit the market welcome station at the Memorial Park concession stand.

For more information or to shop online, visit siloamsprings.locallygrown.net/.