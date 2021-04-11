Lady Panthers continue scoring assault

The Lady Panthers continued their goal-scoring tear on Tuesday with a mercy rule win at Van Buren.

After Tuesday's game, the Lady Panthers had scored 20 goals in a three-game stretch after playing to a

Bri Anderson scored four goals, giving her a team-leading total of 16 on the season, and Madi Race added two goals and two assists for the Lady Panthers.

The Lady Panthers also benefited from an "own goal."

Jetta Broquard finished with two assists for Siloam Springs (8-2-1, 6-0-1), while Bethany Markovich, Jaleigh Harp and Ellen Slater all had assists.

The Lady Panthers' scheduled game Friday against Vilonia was postponed due to inclement weather and rescheduled for May 4.

Up next

The Lady Panthers return to action Friday at Mountain Home. Siloam Springs defeated Mountain Home 3-1 on March 12.