SSHS softball swept at Greenbrier

The Siloam Springs softball team suffered back-to-back losses of 13-0 in a 5A-West Conference doubleheader at Greenbrier on Tuesday.

With the losses the Lady Panthers fell to 0-8 in conference play.

In Game 1, Greenbrier led 2-0 after the first inning, 7-0 after two and 13-0 after three. Hilarie Buffington recorded the Lady Panthers' only hit.

In Game 2, Greenbrier plated six runs in the first inning and added a run in the third. Greenbrier scored six runs in the fourth. Micah Curry had two hits for Siloam Springs, while Brooke Smith also had a base hit.

The Lady Panthers' scheduled game Friday at Harrison was canceled due to inclement weather.

Up next

Siloam Springs is scheduled to return to 5A-West Conference action when it hosts Greenwood on Tuesday at La-Z-Boy Park.