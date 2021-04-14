Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Crossword puzzle

by Deb Harvell, Monica Hooper | Today at 2:30 a.m.

THEME: FICTIONAL MONSTERS

ACROSS

  1. "Turkey" dance

  2. X minus III

  3. Accounting acronym

  4. Angel's glow

  5. Like list of chores

  6. Inside info

  7. "National Velvet" author Bagnold

  8. Heavy Metal band Quiet

  9. *Worn by monster hunters and dragonslayers

  10. *Sea monster with atomic breath

  11. Brooms and cauldrons to a witch, e.g.

  12. Subject of biographies, pl.

  13. of Aquarius

  14. Saudi's southern neighbor

  15. Ceremonial flight

  16. "I" problem

  17. Sweet-talk

  18. Marine eagle

  19. The Revenge of the , 1984

  20. you sure?

  21. Desires

  22. Russia's Romanov, e.g.

  23. Comfy pants

  24. Preceding month

  25. Google Maps predecessor, pl.

  26. Blackbird-like birds

  27. Crow sound

  28. Group of professionals

  29. Like a bow string

  30. *Witch of Russian fairytales

  31. con carne

  32. G in 1000 g., e.g.

  33. Loose hood

  34. Was rebroadcasted

  35. Prospector's mother?

  36. Bassoon cousin

  37. Nod up and down

  38. *He played Dracula and Count Dooku

  39. *Like Sendak's Things

DOWN

  1. England's favorite drink, in French

  2. *Addams Family's Lurch: "You ?"

  3. A dish of stewed meat

  4. Waddle

  5. Bridal veil fabric

  6. Objects of worship

  7. Just a little

  8. Michael Douglas' 1978 mystery thriller

  9. Like the Weasleys of "Harry Potter"

  10. Second qtr. calendar month

  11. Alex Trebek's forte

  12. Drooping

  13. *Jeepers , sing.

  14. Coats with Zn

  15. Tap order

  16. Yiddish busybody

  17. Opposite of digest

  18. Like high ground

  19. Pestilence pest

  20. Lock horns

  21. Darlene or Jacob of Ozark

  22. MCAT and LSAT

  23. *Amity Island fish

  24. Bonanza find

  25. *Transylvanian bloodsucker

  26. Shylock's practice

  27. Use a Singer

  28. Up until now, 2 words

  29. Like luxurious sheets

  30. Another name for manatee, 2 words

  31. Not kayak

  32. Follow rules

  33. Shakespearean "you"

  34. What snob puts on

  35. *Minotaur is half man, half

  36. Mongolian desert

  37. Deserter's acronym

  38. , The Beloved Country

  39. Zeppelin predecessor

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT