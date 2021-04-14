Crossword puzzle

THEME: FICTIONAL MONSTERS
ACROSS
"Turkey" dance
X minus III
Accounting acronym
Angel's glow
Like list of chores
Inside info
"National Velvet" author Bagnold
Heavy Metal band Quiet
*Worn by monster hunters and dragonslayers
*Sea monster with atomic breath
Brooms and cauldrons to a witch, e.g.
Subject of biographies, pl.
of Aquarius
Saudi's southern neighbor
Ceremonial flight
"I" problem
Sweet-talk
Marine eagle
The Revenge of the , 1984
you sure?
Desires
Russia's Romanov, e.g.
Comfy pants
Preceding month
Google Maps predecessor, pl.
Blackbird-like birds
Crow sound
Group of professionals
Like a bow string
*Witch of Russian fairytales
con carne
G in 1000 g., e.g.
Loose hood
Was rebroadcasted
Prospector's mother?
Bassoon cousin
Nod up and down
*He played Dracula and Count Dooku
*Like Sendak's Things
DOWN
England's favorite drink, in French
*Addams Family's Lurch: "You ?"
A dish of stewed meat
Waddle
Bridal veil fabric
Objects of worship
Just a little
Michael Douglas' 1978 mystery thriller
Like the Weasleys of "Harry Potter"
Second qtr. calendar month
Alex Trebek's forte
Drooping
*Jeepers , sing.
Coats with Zn
Tap order
Yiddish busybody
Opposite of digest
Like high ground
Pestilence pest
Lock horns
Darlene or Jacob of Ozark
MCAT and LSAT
*Amity Island fish
Bonanza find
*Transylvanian bloodsucker
Shylock's practice
Use a Singer
Up until now, 2 words
Like luxurious sheets
Another name for manatee, 2 words
Not kayak
Follow rules
Shakespearean "you"
What snob puts on
*Minotaur is half man, half
Mongolian desert
Deserter's acronym
, The Beloved Country
Zeppelin predecessor