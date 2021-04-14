Crossword puzzle

THEME: FICTIONAL MONSTERS

ACROSS

*Like Sendak's Things

*He played Dracula and Count Dooku

Nod up and down

Was rebroadcasted

G in 1000 g., e.g.

*Witch of Russian fairytales

Like a bow string

Group of professionals

you sure?

The Revenge of the , 1984

of Aquarius

Subject of biographies, pl.

Brooms and cauldrons to a witch, e.g.

*Sea monster with atomic breath

*Worn by monster hunters and dragonslayers

Like list of chores

DOWN

England's favorite drink, in French

*Addams Family's Lurch: "You ?"

A dish of stewed meat

Waddle

Bridal veil fabric

Objects of worship

Just a little

Michael Douglas' 1978 mystery thriller

Like the Weasleys of "Harry Potter"

Second qtr. calendar month

Alex Trebek's forte

Drooping

*Jeepers , sing.

Coats with Zn

Tap order

Yiddish busybody

Opposite of digest

Like high ground

Pestilence pest

Lock horns

Darlene or Jacob of Ozark

MCAT and LSAT

*Amity Island fish

Bonanza find

*Transylvanian bloodsucker

Shylock's practice

Use a Singer

Up until now, 2 words

Like luxurious sheets

Another name for manatee, 2 words

Not kayak

Follow rules

Shakespearean "you"

What snob puts on

*Minotaur is half man, half

Mongolian desert

Deserter's acronym

, The Beloved Country