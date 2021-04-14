Obituaries

Samuel "Sam" Austin Glenn

Samuel "Sam" Austin Glenn, 23, of Colcord, Okla., died April 11, 2021 in Colcord.

He was born Jan. 24, 1998 in Siloam Springs, Ark. to Brian Glenn and Taylor Johnson. He graduated from Colcord High School and went to welding school.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Earl Glenn.

Survivors include his father, Brian Glenn of Colcord; mother, Taylor Johnson of Siloam Springs, Ark.; siblings, Brian Glenn Jr. of Watts, Okla., Mary Glenn of Colcord, and Zachary Forden of Wisconsin; and grandparents, Will and Phyllis Johnson of Siloam Springs, Debbie and David Hurd of Gateway, Ark., and Lillie Glenn of Colcord, Okla.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, April 19, 2021 at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Esther Louise Hartronft Kaufman

Esther Louise Hartronft Kaufman, 89, died April 8, 2021, in Shreveport, La.

She was born July 17, 1931, in Foss, Okla., the first of three children born to Raymond and Thelma Hartronft. She married Leo Kaufman in Gentry, Ark., on April 24, 1949. The couple spent most of their married life in Gentry until they moved to Shreveport in 2009 to be near family. After their two daughters were in school, she worked in Gentry, then took a job working for Cobb Industries in Siloam Springs, where she retired after 20 years as an executive secretary.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Gentry for 60 years, where she served in many areas of ministry including as church organist. After moving to Shreveport, she became a member of Woodridge Baptist Church.

She loved making clothes for herself and her daughters, and making many beautiful dresses for her granddaughters. She also enjoyed making quilts.

She was preceded in death her husband of 65 years; her brother, CL Hartronft; and sister, Marcine Gilliland.

She is survived by her daughters, Brenda Pennywell and husband Mike of Shreveport, and Rhonda Gill and husband Ken of Plano, Texas; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters-in-law, Faye Kaufman, Jane Kaufman and Ellen Garvin.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 16 at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17 in Gentry Cemetery with Jerad Sears officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of your choice.

Virginia L. Phillips

Virginia L. Phillips, 78, of Kansas, Okla., died April 9, 2021 at her home.

She was born Jan. 8, 1943 in Prairie Grove, Ark., to J.B. Morris and Lucille Noblin Morris. She married William "Bill" Phillips in 1982. She worked for Kerr-McGee Corporation in Oklahoma City, Okla., as a library supervisor.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

Survivors include her children Anita Smuck and husband Jeff of Winterset, Iowa, Donna Terry of Kansas, Okla., Robin Wofford and husband David of Watts, Okla., and Lance Phillips and wife Danielle of Edmond, Okla.; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Sonny Morris and wife Judy of West Siloam Springs, Okla., and David Morris and wife Glenda of Watts.

A memorial service will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Memorials may be made to the https://donate.lls.org.

