Benton County reminds community of April 14, April 21 vaccination clinics

BENTONVILLE -- As part of its "Vaccination Destination" collaboration, Benton County Public Safety and Collier Drug Stores have many appointments available for the April 14th and April 21stclinics.

The April 14th clinic will operate from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Benton County Fairgrounds. Residents can also walk-in for a vaccine without an appointment from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. All Benton County residents eligible for the COVID 19 vaccine can receive the shot by making an appointment online here or by phone. Residents can call (479) 935-4316 which is a voice mail phone number. Residents are asked to leave their first and last name (spelled out), a call back number, date of birth and county of residence.

The April 21st clinic will operate from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. All Benton County residents eligible for the COVID 19 vaccine can receive the shot by making an appointment online here or by phone. Residents can call (479) 935-4316 which is a voice mail phone number. Residents are asked to leave their first and last name (spelled out), a call back number, date of birth and county of residence. Residents can receive a first or second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at this clinic.

Those wanting to receive a COVID 19 vaccination must make an appointment, bring an ID and their insurance card. As a reminder, the CDC recommends you do NOT get a COVID 19 vaccine at the same time as other vaccines. CDC advises to wait at least 14 days after your COVID 19 vaccine before any other vaccine, including flu or shingles vaccine.

Entering and Exiting the Benton County Fairgrounds

Those coming to the Benton County fairgrounds for their vaccine are asked to enter the fairgrounds from Barron Road off Highway 12 and park where directed. Please see map below.

For interview requests the day of the clinic for Benton County, please contact Channing Barker at (479) 721–3364.