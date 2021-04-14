Electric department recognized for reliable service

Siloam Springs' electric department has received national recognition for achieving exceptional electric reliability in 2020.

Recognition came from the American Public Power Association (APPA), a trade group that represents more than 2,000 not-for-profit, community-owned electric utilities, according to a post on the city's website. The city was notified on March 30, according to Purchasing Assistant Edlin Corder.

"We are proud to once again receive this recognition. It is a testament to the hard work of our staff to ensure Siloam Springs is powered," said Electric Director Phil Stokes. "We will continue to work hard to provide the best service possible."

The city of Siloam Springs has an Average Service Availability Index (ASAI) of 99.9933 percent, the post states. This load-based index represents the percentage availability of electric service to customers within a period analyzed, the post states.

It is calculated by dividing the total hours in which service is available to customers by the total hours in which service is demanded by the customer, the post states. For example an ASAI of 99.99 percent means the electric service was available for 99.99 percent of the time during the period given.

APPA helps electric utilities track power outage and restoration data through its subscription-based eReliability Tracker service, the post states. Once per year, APPA's reliability team compares this data to national statistics tracked by the U.S. Energy Information Administration for all types of electric utilities, the post states.

"Public power utilities have proven their commitment to serving their community by continuing to lead the nation in reliability," said Alex Hofmann, APPA's Vice President of Technical and Operations Services. "These utilities are the best of the best when it comes to keeping the lights on in their communities."

For more information on the City of Siloam Springs Electric Department and its commitment to reliability, visit www.SiloamSprings.com/Electric.