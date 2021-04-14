John Brown volleyball players earn SAC honors

Five John Brown University volleyball players received All-Sooner Athletic Conference accolades, including a pair of first-team selections, the conference office announced Friday evening.

Sophomore setter Lauren Cloud and sophomore defensive specialist Jillian Blackman both received their first-career All-SAC first team distinctions, while sophomore Ellie Lampton and freshman Savanna Riney were named to the second team. Freshman Micah Fouts earned honorable mention. All five players were honored for the first time by the league.

A native of Springdale, Cloud was a difference-maker on both offense and defense, averaging 6.0 assists and 2.18 digs per set over the 10-match conference season. In addition to four double-doubles in SAC play, the sophomore posted 10 matches over the 20-assist mark, including a career-best 34 helpers in John Brown five-set victory at Oklahoma Panhandle State. Cloud was also stellar at the service line, boasting 31 aces -- which not only led the team but landed her 15th nationwide in assists per set (.55). In SAC play, Cloud finished third in the league with 20 aces. Ultimately, the Golden Eagles hit .216 on the season with Cloud largely conducting the offense.

Blackman, a three-time SAC Defensive Player of the Week, earned her first-career honors after closing out the season averaging 6.32 digs per set – including the most digs in a single Sooner Athletic match this season, when she scooped up 36 Oklahoma Panhandle State attacks in John Brown's five-set victory in Goodwell. The Stilwell, Kan., native boasted a .966 reception rate (346-of-358) and recorded a perfect 1.000 rate six times during the season, including a flawless 37-of-37 effort at No. 16 Oklahoma City in the Golden Eagles' four-set loss. Blackman finished the SAC regular season recording at least 20 digs in nine of the 10 contests.

Siloam Springs' own Lampton set career highs in multiple categories despite the shortened season, including kills (158), total attacks (416), solo blocks (3) and block-assists (22). Registering a .266 attack percentage (107-31-286), the fifth-highest in the league, the sophomore recorded eight double-digit termination efforts this season, six of which came in Sooner Athletic play. Lampton cleared the 20-kill mark twice, including a career-high 21 terminations at Oklahoma Panhandle State, while adding another 20-kill effort in John Brown's four-set win over Texas Wesleyan.

Another Northwest Arkansas native, Riney made a real difference to offset the hitting burden placed on Lampton. The runner-up to the SAC Freshman of the Year award to Texas Wesleyan's Nyia Anderson, Riney finished in double-digit kill territory nine times -- seven of which were in consecutive fashion, including seven times in league play. Hitting .237 in SAC action, Riney put down 90 kills on 245 swings, including a career-best 19 terminations at Oklahoma Panhandle State. Overall, she hit .225 (128-48-356) and added 13 total blocks, three of the solo block variety.

Fouts had big shoes in the middle to fill after the departure of Jessica Schultz, and the Searcy native did exactly that. The freshman led John Brown with 35 total blocks – 27 coming in Sooner Athletic play. When she wasn't busy on defense, Fouts boasted the team's most efficient hitting mark, .312 (105-27-250), including a .305 mark in league action. She posted a career-high 12 kills versus Texas Wesleyan and defensively, a six-block effort in a five-set loss to Southwestern A.G. (Texas). Fouts finished the regular season with six matches of at least three rejections.