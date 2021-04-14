LOOKING BACK 10 Years Ago: Stewart hired as boys basketball coach

50 Years Ago

From the Herald and Democrat

John Brown University President John E. Brown Jr. announced a $5,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation of Battle Creek, Mich., for the purpose of supplying library materials for an environmental studies program, which includes both social and physical environments.

Dr. Robert E. Kinsinger, vice president of the Kellogg Foundation, explained the grant to John Brown University is one of approximately 300 similar grants being made to small, private liberal arts colleges throughout the United States as part of the foundation's continuing program of support for activities aimed at finding solutions to environmental problems throughout the nation.

25 years Ago

From the Herald-Leader

What could have been a "very devastating" fire at La-Z-Boy in Siloam Springs didn't amount to much as it could have because of a sprinkler system.

The Siloam Springs Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at La-Z-Boy manufacturing plant on North Country Club Road. The fire began when an independent contractor was welding near the ceiling and caught a pile of foam on the floor on fire, according to Capt. Chris Selby of the Siloam Springs Fire Department.

When fire personnel arrived on the scene, the employees who had been working the Saturday shift had evacuated the building. Firefighters found the fire had been extinguished by the sprinkler system and at least three fire extinguishers.

10 Years Ago

From the Herald-Leader

On the heels of leading the Claremore (Okla.) Zebras to a record of 42-8 combined the last two seasons, Tim Stewart was not "actively" looking for a new job as a high school basketball coach.

But when word spread about an opening for the head coaching position at Siloam Springs, Stewart's mind and heart began to turn east -- to the school where he'd previously coached for two seasons in 2005-06 and 2006-07.

It all became official for Stewart on Thursday when the Siloam Springs District school board approved his hiring as the district's new varsity boys basketball coach.

"He's just a real quality guy," athletics director Kerwin Dees said of the district's new coach. "From our experience working with him, we had the confidence he shares our values at Siloam Springs. He's well-respected and well-liked. He's an energetic personality. His kids play hard and they enjoy playing for him."

The district received 47 applications for the job and a six-person search committee -- made up of athletics director Dees, federal programs coordinator Jody Wiggins, high school principal Charlie Abernathy, vice principal Jason Jones, girls basketball coach Debbie Sharp and athletic trainer Brian Nitz -- narrowed the search down to four people. They interviewed Stewart, Bentonville assistant coach and former Siloam Springs assistant coach Brian Matchell, John Brown University women's assistant coach Von Eshnaur and former Baptist Bible College coach Joe Lamanske.