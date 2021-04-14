Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Middle school track teams compete at Rogers Heritage

by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs seventh- and eighth-grade girls and boys track teams competed at the NWA Middle School Meet held Wednesday at David Gates Stadium in Rogers.

The seventh-grade girls won the meet with 171.50 points, while the eighth-grade girls finished second with 130 points, behind Bentonville Lincoln with 155.

The seventh-grade boys scored 122.5 points and finished third, while the eighth-grade boys took second with 123 points.

Seventh-grade girls

Story Castagna placed first in the high jump at 4-6, while Norah Perkins was third at 4-2 and Addison Harris fifth at 4-2.

Cenzi Johnson placed first in the long jump at 13-6.5, while Perkins placed fifth at 12-5 and Keelyn Seagraves 14th at 9-3.

Harris finished third in the triple jump at 27-4 with Emma Fidler in sixth at 25-0 and Castagna seventh at 24-8.

Mia Radford placed second in the shot put with a throw of 26-3 with Hailey Janes third at 25-7.25

Janes placed second in the discus at 70-4, while Radford was third at 57-6.

Fidler took first place in the pole vault at 5-10, while Johnson placed second at 5-10.

The 4x800-meter relay placed first with a time of 13:17.80.

Fidler placed second in the 100-meter hurdles at 21.12.

Johnson placed second in the 100-meter dash at 14.39 with Seagraves seventh at 14.86 and Amelia Nichols 18th at 17.61.

The 4x200-meter relay team placed first with a time of 2:04.91, besting Rogers Lingle by a thousandth of a second.

Vanessa Frias placed first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:02.95 while Hannah Bergthold was fifth at 7:29.03 and Natalie Burns sixth at 8:30.09.

The 4x100-meter relay team placed second at 58.32.

Amelia Nichols finished seventh overall in the 400-meter run at 1:27.09, while Makaley Honea was eighth at 1:45.73.

Allison Freeman placed ninth in the 800-meter run at 3:36.40, while Payton Lesso was 10th at 3:43.50 and Flora Borkert 12th at 4:09.35.

Harris placed fourth in the 200-meter dash at 31.37, with Castagna 11th at 33.78 and Honea 19th at 45.63.

The 4x400-meter relay team placed first at 5:17.40.

Seventh-grade boys

Jack O'Brien placed first in the high jump at 4-8, while Mason Short was sixth at 4-6.

Ian Muangchanh took fourth in the long jump at 14-0, while Decan Maples was sixth at 13-11 and Max Layne 10th at 11-8.

Jonathan Hyde finished fourth in the triple jump at 30-01.

Short finished sixth in the shot put at 28-10 with James Grunig 10th at 26-8.

Grunig placed 10th in the discus at 56-9.

Max Carter finished second in the pole vault at 6-4.

The Panthers' 4x800-meter relay finished first at 11:24.93.

Muangchanh placed second in the 100-meter dash at 13.29, while Short was sixth at 13.49.

The 4x200-meter relay team placed third at 1:59.41.

Chance Cunningham won the 1,600-meter run at 5:50.57, while Layne was fourth at 6:25.02.

The 4x100-meter relay team finished third at 54.25.

Maples placed seventh in the 400-meter dash at 1:10.60, while Muangchanh was ninth at 1:11.14 and Austin Gammill 11th at 1:13.42.

O'Brien placed first in the 300-meter hurdles at 54.56, while Short was third at 57.84.

Cunningham finished first in the 800-meter run at 2:35.50, while Maples was seventh at 2:57.65 and Danny Dang 13th at 3:12.94.

Hyde placed eighth in the 200-meter dash at 30.14, while Julian Fierro was ninth at 31.05 and Carter 14th at 33.17.

The 4x400-meter relay finished second at 4:42.99.

Eighth-grade girls

Kaidence Prendergast took first place in the high jump at 4-8, while Bailey Church was second at 4-0.

Jaylin Harried placed second in the long jump at 13-6.5, while Aveary Speed was third at 12-11.

Harried finished second in the triple jump at 29-10 with Speed in third at 28-6 and Ruth Hansen fourth at 26-7.

Reese Sutulovich placed second in the shot put with a throw of 28-1, while Emeri Collette was fifth at 26-0 and Kelsi Goodman ninth at 21-6.5.

Collette took second in the discus at 62-8 with Sutulovich sixth at 52-1 and Madilyn Huffaker ninth at 49-3.

The 4x800-meter relay team took second place at 12:50.76.

Speed placed second in the 100-meter hurdles at 20.04.

Britain Glenn took 14th place in the 100-meter dash at 16.12, while Chloe Galindo was 15th at 16.93.

The 4x200-meter relay team took first place at 2:02.36.

Hailey Fox placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run at 6:56.32, while Malia Lykins was ninth at 9:13.46.

The 4x100-meter relay team took first place at 57.52.

Church placed eighth in the 400-meter dash at 1:23.66, while Addison Huebert was ninth at 1:25.42.

Alice Kelly placed 12th in the 800-meter run at 3:35.02, while Josselyn Amador placed 16th at 3:52.70.

Harried finished second in the 200-meter dash at 29.94, with Speed in ninth at 32.72.

The 4x400-meter relay team placed third at 5:31.53.

Eighth-grade boys

Gio Flores took third place in the high jump at 5-2, while Alykyus Jones was fifth at 4-10 and Mikey McKinley eighth at 4-8.

McKinley placed first in the long jump at 16-6, while Parker Malonsen was second at 15-10.

Flores was third in the triple jump at 32-8 with Chase Tighman 10th at 29-10.

Efren Underwood took fourth in the shot put at 32-11 with Jacob Null seventh at 31-0 and Logan Burton 12th at 27-8.

Drew Claborn placed fourth in the discus at 78-2 while Jake Mehlburger was fifth at 76-2 and Null 10th at 71-6.

Tommy Seitz placed first in the pole vault at 6-0.

The 4x800-meter relay team placed second at 10:18.39.

William Jones placed 10th in the 110-meter hurdles at 31.76.

Flores placed fifth in the 100-meter dash at 12.97, while McKinley was eighth at 13.29 and Roman Loyo 13th at 14.43.

The 4x200-meter relay placed first at 1:47.74.

Seitz took fourth place in the 1,600-meter run at 5:35.88, while Timothy Haak was ninth at 6:02.20.

The 4x100-meter relay team finished second at 51.10.

Eli Harget took seventh in the 400-meter dash at 1:08.35, while Tighman was ninth at 1:08.60.

Loyo placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles at 1:01.18.

Diego Palacios finished fifth in the 800-meter run at 2:41.00, while Haak was eighth at 2:44.27.

Flores placed second in the 200-meter dash at 27.19, while Alykyus Jones was fifth at 27.96 and Tighman 12th at 29.46.

The 4x400-meter relay team took third at 4:27.30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT