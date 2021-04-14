Middle school track teams compete at Rogers Heritage

The Siloam Springs seventh- and eighth-grade girls and boys track teams competed at the NWA Middle School Meet held Wednesday at David Gates Stadium in Rogers.

The seventh-grade girls won the meet with 171.50 points, while the eighth-grade girls finished second with 130 points, behind Bentonville Lincoln with 155.

The seventh-grade boys scored 122.5 points and finished third, while the eighth-grade boys took second with 123 points.

Seventh-grade girls

Story Castagna placed first in the high jump at 4-6, while Norah Perkins was third at 4-2 and Addison Harris fifth at 4-2.

Cenzi Johnson placed first in the long jump at 13-6.5, while Perkins placed fifth at 12-5 and Keelyn Seagraves 14th at 9-3.

Harris finished third in the triple jump at 27-4 with Emma Fidler in sixth at 25-0 and Castagna seventh at 24-8.

Mia Radford placed second in the shot put with a throw of 26-3 with Hailey Janes third at 25-7.25

Janes placed second in the discus at 70-4, while Radford was third at 57-6.

Fidler took first place in the pole vault at 5-10, while Johnson placed second at 5-10.

The 4x800-meter relay placed first with a time of 13:17.80.

Fidler placed second in the 100-meter hurdles at 21.12.

Johnson placed second in the 100-meter dash at 14.39 with Seagraves seventh at 14.86 and Amelia Nichols 18th at 17.61.

The 4x200-meter relay team placed first with a time of 2:04.91, besting Rogers Lingle by a thousandth of a second.

Vanessa Frias placed first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:02.95 while Hannah Bergthold was fifth at 7:29.03 and Natalie Burns sixth at 8:30.09.

The 4x100-meter relay team placed second at 58.32.

Amelia Nichols finished seventh overall in the 400-meter run at 1:27.09, while Makaley Honea was eighth at 1:45.73.

Allison Freeman placed ninth in the 800-meter run at 3:36.40, while Payton Lesso was 10th at 3:43.50 and Flora Borkert 12th at 4:09.35.

Harris placed fourth in the 200-meter dash at 31.37, with Castagna 11th at 33.78 and Honea 19th at 45.63.

The 4x400-meter relay team placed first at 5:17.40.

Seventh-grade boys

Jack O'Brien placed first in the high jump at 4-8, while Mason Short was sixth at 4-6.

Ian Muangchanh took fourth in the long jump at 14-0, while Decan Maples was sixth at 13-11 and Max Layne 10th at 11-8.

Jonathan Hyde finished fourth in the triple jump at 30-01.

Short finished sixth in the shot put at 28-10 with James Grunig 10th at 26-8.

Grunig placed 10th in the discus at 56-9.

Max Carter finished second in the pole vault at 6-4.

The Panthers' 4x800-meter relay finished first at 11:24.93.

Muangchanh placed second in the 100-meter dash at 13.29, while Short was sixth at 13.49.

The 4x200-meter relay team placed third at 1:59.41.

Chance Cunningham won the 1,600-meter run at 5:50.57, while Layne was fourth at 6:25.02.

The 4x100-meter relay team finished third at 54.25.

Maples placed seventh in the 400-meter dash at 1:10.60, while Muangchanh was ninth at 1:11.14 and Austin Gammill 11th at 1:13.42.

O'Brien placed first in the 300-meter hurdles at 54.56, while Short was third at 57.84.

Cunningham finished first in the 800-meter run at 2:35.50, while Maples was seventh at 2:57.65 and Danny Dang 13th at 3:12.94.

Hyde placed eighth in the 200-meter dash at 30.14, while Julian Fierro was ninth at 31.05 and Carter 14th at 33.17.

The 4x400-meter relay finished second at 4:42.99.

Eighth-grade girls

Kaidence Prendergast took first place in the high jump at 4-8, while Bailey Church was second at 4-0.

Jaylin Harried placed second in the long jump at 13-6.5, while Aveary Speed was third at 12-11.

Harried finished second in the triple jump at 29-10 with Speed in third at 28-6 and Ruth Hansen fourth at 26-7.

Reese Sutulovich placed second in the shot put with a throw of 28-1, while Emeri Collette was fifth at 26-0 and Kelsi Goodman ninth at 21-6.5.

Collette took second in the discus at 62-8 with Sutulovich sixth at 52-1 and Madilyn Huffaker ninth at 49-3.

The 4x800-meter relay team took second place at 12:50.76.

Speed placed second in the 100-meter hurdles at 20.04.

Britain Glenn took 14th place in the 100-meter dash at 16.12, while Chloe Galindo was 15th at 16.93.

The 4x200-meter relay team took first place at 2:02.36.

Hailey Fox placed fourth in the 1,600-meter run at 6:56.32, while Malia Lykins was ninth at 9:13.46.

The 4x100-meter relay team took first place at 57.52.

Church placed eighth in the 400-meter dash at 1:23.66, while Addison Huebert was ninth at 1:25.42.

Alice Kelly placed 12th in the 800-meter run at 3:35.02, while Josselyn Amador placed 16th at 3:52.70.

Harried finished second in the 200-meter dash at 29.94, with Speed in ninth at 32.72.

The 4x400-meter relay team placed third at 5:31.53.

Eighth-grade boys

Gio Flores took third place in the high jump at 5-2, while Alykyus Jones was fifth at 4-10 and Mikey McKinley eighth at 4-8.

McKinley placed first in the long jump at 16-6, while Parker Malonsen was second at 15-10.

Flores was third in the triple jump at 32-8 with Chase Tighman 10th at 29-10.

Efren Underwood took fourth in the shot put at 32-11 with Jacob Null seventh at 31-0 and Logan Burton 12th at 27-8.

Drew Claborn placed fourth in the discus at 78-2 while Jake Mehlburger was fifth at 76-2 and Null 10th at 71-6.

Tommy Seitz placed first in the pole vault at 6-0.

The 4x800-meter relay team placed second at 10:18.39.

William Jones placed 10th in the 110-meter hurdles at 31.76.

Flores placed fifth in the 100-meter dash at 12.97, while McKinley was eighth at 13.29 and Roman Loyo 13th at 14.43.

The 4x200-meter relay placed first at 1:47.74.

Seitz took fourth place in the 1,600-meter run at 5:35.88, while Timothy Haak was ninth at 6:02.20.

The 4x100-meter relay team finished second at 51.10.

Eli Harget took seventh in the 400-meter dash at 1:08.35, while Tighman was ninth at 1:08.60.

Loyo placed eighth in the 300-meter hurdles at 1:01.18.

Diego Palacios finished fifth in the 800-meter run at 2:41.00, while Haak was eighth at 2:44.27.

Flores placed second in the 200-meter dash at 27.19, while Alykyus Jones was fifth at 27.96 and Tighman 12th at 29.46.

The 4x400-meter relay team took third at 4:27.30.