Musician planning free concert Sunday

Simeon Basil, a musician from Rogers, will be performing at a free concert from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Playing professionally since the beginning of 2019, Basil describes his music as folk punk.

"If I had to put a sound to it I would say I was inspired by Conor Oberst, ColdPlay, (and) U2," Basil said.

Along with the musicians listed above, Basil said he also loves John Denver.

Basil called the city to reserve the amphitheater but was told by Communications Manager Holland Hayden a reservation was not required and that the amphitheater was on a first come first serve basis. Permits to use the venue were also not necessary since there will be no street closures involved, Hayden said.

The Chautauqua Amphitheater attracted Basil as he was looking around town or places to play.

"I was just in town for other places to play. Parked my car, walked (to the amphitheater) and the rest is history," Basil said.

Basil said he is not planning for any precautions due to the coronavirus pandemic but said if people want to take precautions they are free to do so and that it is each individual's responsibility.

Based on the size of the amphitheater, Basil estimated about 200 people could attend the concert if everyone packs in.

Performing at the amphitheater won't be Basil's first time playing in Siloam Springs, he said. Basil played at The Park House Bar + Grill and most recently the Creekside Taproom on March 26.

Basil was also one of two musicians to play for Main Street Siloam Springs' Shoptober last October. Basil played his music for shoppers in front of Phat Tire as they strolled the street to shop.

For Basil, it's all about playing music and he just wants to give music to others, he said.