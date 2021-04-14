Ninth-grade boys take seventh at Pea Ridge

The Siloam Springs ninth grade boys competed at the Pea Ridge Junior High Blackhawk Relays on Thursday at Blackhawk Stadium in Pea Ridge.

Pea Ridge won the meet with 127 points, followed by Shiloh Christian with 94.5.

Siloam Springs finished seventh overall with 58 points.

Saul Urena took first place in the shot put at 44 feet, 1.5 inches, while Jed Derwin was fifth at 36-7.5.

Noah Race placed first in the discus at 113-9

Charlie Hyde took fourth place in the 800-meter run at 2:39.05 right in front of teammate Jared Brewer in fifth at 2:39.14 and Reese Hardcastle 10th at 2:45.71.

Hyde was fifth in the 1,600-meter run at 5:49.85, while Brewer was ninth at 5:53.03,

Derwin placed fifth in the 100-meter dash at 13.37, with Noah Granderson in 10th at 13.65 and Hardcastle 18th at 6:17.43.

Cooper Church took fifth place in the pole vault at 7-6, while Ezekiel Becan was seventh at 7-0.

Granderson was sixth in the 400-meter dash at 1:02.40 with Hardcastle in 16th at 1:07.70.

Granderson placed eighth in the 200-meter dash at 27.99 with Jadon Gill 13th at 28.54.

Granderson took eighth in the triple jump at 31-9.

Granderson placed 12th in the long jump at 16-2.5.

The Panthers' 4x800-meter relay team placed third at 10:47.86