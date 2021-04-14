Panthers begin spring football practice

The Siloam Springs football team began spring football practice on Monday as the Panthers continue offseason preparations for the 2021 season.

The team has been working out in its offseason program since the 2020 season ended in November with a 4-7 record and first-round loss at El Dorado in the Class 6A playoffs.

Coach Brandon Craig, entering his fourth season, said the Panthers have had a good offseason so far.

"Fortunately we've been in school so we've been able to get a lot of workouts in and our kids are making big gains," Craig said. "We're excited about what they're doing in the weight room. We're starting to transition outside. We've been going outside at least one day a week in helmets only and getting some football work done."

Craig said the Panthers have tried to get every player a specific position and "teach as many kids as we can and coach as many kids as we can each day on those positions."

"It's been a learning process," Craig said. "It's been frustrating at times because we've got a bunch of young kids that are learning the system. We have a few veterans, and those veterans sometimes get frustrated, but it's a learning process and it's going to make us better in the long run."

The Panthers will be allowed to practice 10 times in pads, which included Monday's practice. However, they cannot practice on back-to-back days, which will spread out the length of the practices by about four weeks. Some weeks will have three practices and some weeks will only have two. Scheduling around spring sports also will factor in.

"We know it's not going to be perfect," Craig said. "We just have to do our best to get as many practices in to help our kids."

The Panthers have several players participating in spring sports: Baseball, soccer and track and field.

"Spring sports definitely take a priority to spring football," Craig said. "We've got Jace Sutulovich and other guys in track who are going out and really working hard to win a state title. Jace (Sutulovich) has got a chance to do that. We want him to accomplish that. We've got J.P. (Wills) and (Christian) Ledeker and a bunch of guys playing baseball. They're having a great season. We want them to continue to do that. And then soccer we've got a few kids on the soccer team and we know they're going to have a great season. So that's their focus. Spring football is definitely not at the top of the priority list for them. It's the guys that are out here every day that don't do anything else that need to focus on getting better."

As far as points of emphasis this spring, Craig said a big step is putting the pads on and getting more physical.

"You kind of separate the shorts and T-shirt guys away from the pad guys," Craig said. "You can't go out there and play unless you're going to be physical and do the things that you need to do, especially in this league. It's probably one of the toughest conferences around. We have to get better at being physical."

Defensively, Craig said the Panthers have to tackle better in space and avoid big plays.

"We have to do a great job of tackling in space," he said. "Really a lot of our focus has been on perimeter run and perimeter pass because that's where we had real struggles last year. We've spent a lot of time on that with our defense."

Offensively, the Panthers have to break in some new wide receivers and other skill positions.

"That's always a challenge because there's a lot to learn, but they're doing a good job with it," Craig said. "Coach (Michael) Smith is doing an outstanding job on and off the field with them, taking some time and spending more time in the classroom with them. Like I said it's a process for those guys, but with the effort and time they're putting in, you're going to see big gains from them."

The Panthers return key players, including All-State quarterback Hunter Talley, who threw for 1,752 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 629 yards and 13 scores.

"Obviously we have a top notch quarterback," Craig said. "He's one of the top in the state of Arkansas. That position is pretty well locked down. But our other skill positions we're going to need to see some strides."

Sutulovich, a two-year starter on the offensive line as a junior and sophomore, has two football scholarship offers from New Mexico and Georgetown.

Wills is a starter on the defensive line, while Ledeker returns at safety and at wide receiver. The Panthers also have experience coming back in their linebacker corps with Caden McHaney, Stone Stevens and Dallion Miller.

Brendan Lashley, a tight end who was used more as a blocking back in his first two seasons, will be more involved in the passing game after catching 15 passes for 94 yards last season, Craig said.

"This year because he's more immersed in the offense we're going to use him more as a tight end and flex him out at receiver and try get him the ball more," Craig said. "He's going to become a lot bigger part of what we're doing offensively."

The Panthers struggled with injuries and covid-19 issues last season, which played a part in a 1-6 finish after a 3-1 start, including wins over Harrison and Van Buren. Craig hopes those days are over.

"I know the average fan doesn't understand what those kids were going through and what our coaching staff was going through, and hopefully that won't be a part of this season," he said. "Because when you're sitting there on a Thursday afternoon and you're getting ready for a game, and they call over and ask for two or three of your players to go home, that puts a real change of what we can do. Honestly we have limited numbers of guys who can step up and be big time players and we need everyone of those guys on the field to be successful. Hopefully we won't be dealing with that."

Craig did praise the leadership of the rising senior class.

"We do have a great senior class. I love these kids," he said. "They've worked their butt off for four years. I watched them as ninth-graders. They won six games, set the bar for our upcoming kids. They've done a really good job of being leaders on and off the field. They're a great group of kids."