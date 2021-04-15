High school graduation moved to May 16

Siloam Springs High School's class of 2021 will get to graduate together after school board members informally agreed at a special meeting Wednesday to move the commencement ceremony date and location.

Graduation will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 16, in Panther Stadium. Seniors were originally scheduled to graduate in two ceremonies at Barnhill Arena on May 15. In addition to splitting the ceremonies, the University of Arkansas' covid-19 policies would have also required there to be no processional or recessional, and students would have had to leave the arena as soon as they walked across the stage.

Parents appealed to the school board, both in person and through emailed comments, at the April 8 meeting. Additionally, seniors Remington Wallis, Isabelle Pennick and a third student who wished to remain anonymous wrote a letter and circulated a petition requesting the ceremony be changed so the class can graduate together. The seniors gathered nearly 250 signatures of fellow students, parents, community members and even a handful of teachers, they said.

After the April 8 meeting, school board members asked Wiggins to look into other options.

On Wednesday, Wiggins noted that requirements for large gatherings have changed since graduation plans were originally made, but there is no indication that the University of Arkansas has changed its requirements. Graduation in Panther Stadium will allow all students to graduate together with a processional and recessional, Wiggins said.

Panther Stadium is not available on May 15 because of the state soccer tournament, he said. School administrators sent out a survey to families with four options, including a ceremony on Saturday, May 8 in Panther Stadium, a ceremony at the original date and location, a ceremony on Sunday, May 16, and a ceremony on Saturday, May 22. A slight majority preferred May 16, and two thirds of respondents preferred either May 8 or May 16, Wiggins said. Forty-seven percent said that graduation at Barnhill Arena was their least favorite choice.

