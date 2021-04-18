Arrests and citations

April 5
• Casey Renae Harvey, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear x4.
• David Lee Speed, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Victor Pastor, 24, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Israel Gerardo Peraza Interiano, 21, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.
• Jose Orlando Torres Aleman, 37, possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; obstructing governmental operations.
• Eluit U Soto, 42, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Keith Konrad Boyd, 52, cited in connection with failure to appear.
April 6
• Jody Lynnette Williams, 62, cited in connection with illegal dumping.
• Zavory Don Williams, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Juan Humberto Rivas, 32, arrested in connection with child neglect-warrant.
• Jake Garnett Yarberry, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.
• Adam Douglas Rivera, 39, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; public intoxication - drinking in public.
April 7
• Peter Murphy Taber Jr, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Juvenile, 17. cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• William Lincoln Morrow, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.
April 8
• Ryan Tetra Ross, 20, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree; driving or boating while intoxicated; reckless driving; criminal mischief in the second degree.
• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with failure to appear.
April 9
• Lois Dawn Robles, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Dustin Joe Elmore, 27, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• John Leonard Ward, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia x2; public intoxication - drinking in public.
• Pearltriya Anntrell Pruitt, 40, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.
April 10
• Terry Lee Snell, 56, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Joanna Jasmine Magana, 19, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; disregard traffic control device.
• Jose Rodrigo Vargas Fuentes, 24, possession of a controlled substance.
April 11
• Saul Mirrain Reynoso-Perez, 37, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; additional penalties - ignition interlock devices.