Arrests and citations

April 5

• Casey Renae Harvey, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear x4.

• David Lee Speed, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Victor Pastor, 24, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Israel Gerardo Peraza Interiano, 21, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

• Jose Orlando Torres Aleman, 37, possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; obstructing governmental operations.

• Eluit U Soto, 42, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Keith Konrad Boyd, 52, cited in connection with failure to appear.

April 6

• Jody Lynnette Williams, 62, cited in connection with illegal dumping.

• Zavory Don Williams, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juan Humberto Rivas, 32, arrested in connection with child neglect-warrant.

• Jake Garnett Yarberry, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Adam Douglas Rivera, 39, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; public intoxication - drinking in public.

April 7

• Peter Murphy Taber Jr, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 17. cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• William Lincoln Morrow, 40, cited in connection with failure to appear.

April 8

• Ryan Tetra Ross, 20, arrested in connection with battery in the second degree; driving or boating while intoxicated; reckless driving; criminal mischief in the second degree.

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with failure to appear.

April 9

• Lois Dawn Robles, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Dustin Joe Elmore, 27, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• John Leonard Ward, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia x2; public intoxication - drinking in public.

• Pearltriya Anntrell Pruitt, 40, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

April 10

• Terry Lee Snell, 56, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Joanna Jasmine Magana, 19, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; disregard traffic control device.

• Jose Rodrigo Vargas Fuentes, 24, possession of a controlled substance.

April 11

• Saul Mirrain Reynoso-Perez, 37, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; additional penalties - ignition interlock devices.