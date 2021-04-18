Broadband committee members to go before city board

Efforts to get city broadband internet service will continue as city directors decide whether to appoint nominees for the Broadband Advisory Committee at their meeting on Tuesday.

Ten nominees were selected by City Administrator Phillip Patterson to potentially assist the city in researching various options related to a possible city-sponsored fiber optic internet service, according to a staff report prepared by Patterson on April 12.

Patterson held a workshop on March 16 where John Lester, the general manager for Clarksville Connected Utilities, discussed how the city of Clarksville acquired broadband internet. During the meeting on April 6, the directors gave Patterson their blessing to start looking for qualified candidates for the committee.

All individuals were contacted and agreed to serve if appointed, the report states. The nominees are Heather Moore, IT director for Simmons Foods; Kendal Layman, IT director for Cobb Vantress; Todd Cross, technology director for the Siloam Springs School District; Jonathan Livingston, network administrator for the Siloam Springs School District; Paul Nest, chief information officer for John Brown University; Mark Latham, retired city manager for Siloam Springs; Tim McCord, market president for Generations Bank; Glenn Severn, electric department superintendent for the city; Sam Dee, IT manager for the city; and City Director David Allen.

The city directors will also review the following items:

Consent agenda

• Dedication of utility easements for the 2800 and 3000 Waukesha Road.

• Dedication of utility easements for 911 Ark. Hwy. 16.

• Grant application from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airport runway pavement rehabilitation preliminary engineering report for $82,700.

• Resolution 12-21 regarding street and alleyway closures for the John Brown University junior and senior banquets; 5A state soccer tournament; Lambert wedding; and Heritage Festival.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 21-06 concerning the annexation of 25.57 acres at 23006 Lawlis Road on its second reading.

Staff reports

• 2021-2022 Board Goals First Quarter 2021 update.

• First Quarter 2021 reports for the chamber of commerce, history museum and Main Street Siloam Springs.

• Administrator's report.