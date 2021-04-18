Capehart signs with John Brown

Sharon Jones believes Michael Capehart's best days running cross country and track are still to come.

Capehart, a three-year all-state runner at Siloam Springs, signed a letter of intent Wednesday to run cross country and track at John Brown University.

"Michael's a kid who we've probably just started to tap into his talent," said Jones, who is head cross country coach and head track coach at SSHS. "He used to be tiny and he's growing into his body the last couple of years, and I think he's just going to get stronger. When you watch him run, he makes it look so effortless."

John Brown head coach Scott Schochler is excited to have Capehart join the program just after his older brother Aaron Capehart graduates. Aaron Capehart was also a standout runner at SSHS.

"It is a solid signing," Schochler said. "He's come a long ways in the last year and really come on. He's got some solid training on him. So he's going to come right into our program and contribute from day one. He may be one of our top two or three runners the day he steps on campus."

Michael Capehart helped the Panthers to a 5A-West Conference runner-up finish in cross country in 2018 and conference title in 2019. He was all-state in 2018, 2019 and 2020, including a personal record of 16 minutes, 16 seconds at the 2020 Chile Pepper Festival in Fayetteville.

In track, Capehart runs the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter races along with anchoring the 4x800-meter relay.

Jones believes he will keep getting better at JBU.

"I just know under coach Schochler he's going to start putting on the mileage and getting some more muscle on him," Jones said. "I can't wait to see how he'll do. I'm excited and I'm glad he's going to stay local."

Capehart said he worked hard to earn his scholarship.

"This year I was determined on the mindset, if I want to go to college, then I know I need to get the money to do it," he said. "I'm going to practice my hardest, do my hardest to get this scholarship."