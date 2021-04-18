Efurd to run at UAFS

Becoming a college cross country and track athlete wasn't on Quincy Efurd's radar for much of her life.

But that's exactly what is happening for the Siloam Springs senior.

Efurd, a multi-sport athlete for the Lady Panthers, signed a letter of intent Wednesday to run cross country and participate in track and field at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith.

"Growing up, I never really thought that was something I would want to do," she said. "But when it got close to it I got really excited about it. I thought it was great way to continue on and try and break some times I wasn't able to do in high school."

"I was just looking for somewhere to run and UAFS contacted me and I loved coach and the team, the teammates I was able to meet and it just worked out perfectly. I'm excited about it."

Efurd is a four-year letterman in track at SSHS, but she didn't join cross country until her sophomore season. She wound up being one of the Lady Panthers' top runners on a team that won its fifth straight state championship in 2018.

Efurd went on to lead the SSHS girls cross country team, earning all-state honors in 2018, 2019 and 2020 and most valuable runner in 2019 and 2020. She also was a team captain in 2020.

Her personal record in a 5K is 20 minutes, 9.7 seconds, which she set at the conference meet at Vilonia in 2020.

In track she completes in the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdles, the 800-meter run and runs in the 4x400-meter and 4x800-meter relays.

Her current time of 49.46 in the 300-meter hurdles ranks first in the 5A-West Conference.

Cross country and girls track coach Sharon Jones thinks UAFS will be good fit for Efurd, who also played basketball.

"She went to UAFS and just liked it a lot," Jones said. "She liked the coach there. She liked the girls. She liked the facilities. I think she's going to fit in really well there so we're really excited.

"Quincy's a good student. She's just going to thrive in college. We're really excited for her."

Efurd will run cross country at UAFS, and will participate in some track and field events. UAFS doesn't have a track and field program but athletes can compete in different events. Efurd said she wants to continue doing hurdles and distance running, and maybe even give the famous steeple chase a try.

"I want to go out and at least give it a shot," she said.