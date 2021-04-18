Greenwood sweeps Siloam Springs softball

The Siloam Springs softball team was swept by Greenwood in a 5A-West Conference doubleheader on Tuesday at La-Z-Boy Park.

Greenwood won the opening game 22-1 in three innings, scoring nine runs in the first, seven in the second and six more in the third.

Ally Sockey had three hits, four RBIs and a home run, while Natalie Thomas had two hits and three RBIs.

Morgan Williamson scored a run for Siloam Springs while Lexi Masters had the Lady Panthers' only base hit.

Greenwood scored eight runs in the first inning of a 15-0 win in four innings in Game 2.

Sockey hit another home run for Greenwood and had five RBIs, while Macy Cutsinger also had a home run.

Siloam Springs did not record a hit.

The Lady Panthers' game at Gentry on Friday was canceled because of weather.

The Lady Panthers return to action at Russellville on Tuesday.